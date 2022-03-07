Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Mateo Kovacic Sends Message to Roman Abramovich Following Chelsea Sale Announcement

Mateo Kovacic has thanked Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich for his impact at the club following the announcement that he has put the London side up for sale.

The Russian has confirmed he would be putting the club up for sale, inviting bids from interested parties, due to believing it would be in the 'best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners'.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app, Kovacic opened up on the sale and sent a message to Abramovich.

imago1010376227h

"Obviously it is big news," he said. "We don't know what to say really. The owner, I came here at his time. I am so thankful for everything he's given this club, the club won so many trophies under him and grew so much in the world.

"Chelsea is now a huge club thanks to him. It's a big thanks. Now we will see what is going to happen." 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It was previously reported that two Chelsea players were unaware that the club was put up for sale as they faced Luton Town in the FA Cup last week.

imago1010376074h

Thomas Tuchel wants his players to remain focused despite the rumours surrounding the club.

He said: "There is uncertainty of course, with all humans - 100 people in the building, everybody will feel different about it. 

"Some will feel scared, some excited, some will feel sad. I think everything is allowed for every individual but we can and should allow ourselves to focus on what we love the most and this is football and to perform the best way possible."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010295044h
News

Report: Roman Abramovich Confident of Selling Chelsea for £3BN

By Nick Emms41 minutes ago
imago1010304269h
Transfer News

Report: Maurizio Sarri Wants Kepa on Loan at Lazio But Chelsea Must Pay 'Half Salary'

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010362050h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Christopher Nkunku Would Cost 'No Less Than €75M

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1008453095h
Transfer News

Revealed: How Much Andreas Christensen Will Earn at Barcelona Amid Pending Chelsea Departure

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1008870497h
News

Report: New York Jets Owner Woody Johnson Interested in Buying Chelsea

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1009992856h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Defender Andreas Christensen 'Will Be a Barcelona Player This Week' Ahead of Second Medical

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1009563636h
News

Chelsea Handed Boost as Azpilicueta & Alonso Return to Training Ahead of Norwich Clash After Covid-19 & Injury Absences

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1010338757h
News

Report: Saudi Consortium Enter Race to Purchase Chelsea From Roman Abramovich

By Nick Emms4 hours ago