Mateo Kovacic has thanked Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich for his impact at the club following the announcement that he has put the London side up for sale.

The Russian has confirmed he would be putting the club up for sale, inviting bids from interested parties, due to believing it would be in the 'best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners'.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app, Kovacic opened up on the sale and sent a message to Abramovich.

IMAGO / News Images

"Obviously it is big news," he said. "We don't know what to say really. The owner, I came here at his time. I am so thankful for everything he's given this club, the club won so many trophies under him and grew so much in the world.



"Chelsea is now a huge club thanks to him. It's a big thanks. Now we will see what is going to happen."

It was previously reported that two Chelsea players were unaware that the club was put up for sale as they faced Luton Town in the FA Cup last week.

IMAGO / News Images

Thomas Tuchel wants his players to remain focused despite the rumours surrounding the club.

He said: "There is uncertainty of course, with all humans - 100 people in the building, everybody will feel different about it.

"Some will feel scared, some excited, some will feel sad. I think everything is allowed for every individual but we can and should allow ourselves to focus on what we love the most and this is football and to perform the best way possible."

