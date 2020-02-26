Frank Lampard: Mateo Kovacic only Chelsea player to show quality vs Bayern Munich

Frank Lampard offered a brutal assessment of his side after his young squad were beaten by Bayern Munich in the last-16 of the Champions League.

A second-half onslaught from the German side mounted an uphill challenge for the Blues heading into the second-leg in Munich next month.

A brace from Serge Gnabry and a goal from Robert Lewandowski in the second-half handed Chelsea their heaviest ever home defeat in the Champions League.

The Blues struggled to match the quality of the visitors, and the scoreline told as Bayern showed ruthlessness in front of goal, which Lampard later admitted that the Blues hand been handed a reality check.

But Frank Lampard singled out Mateo Kovacic as the only individual to show quality of a player who could walk into any team.

"Mateo Kovacic played with a personality and a quality that makes you go 'he can play in any team with that level'. Other than that, tonight wasn't a night that we showed that.

Frank Lampard wants his players to take the defeat and turn it into a positive as they look to improve from the harsh lesson served by Bayern Munich.

"They need to use it as a positive effect," Lampard said on the players' experience on Tuesday. "They may not feel that this evening but what they need to do is understand the levels that the Champions League is when you get to the knockout stage.

"A lot of the players today either haven't played it, played Europa League which a big difference. Or played it a few years ago, certainly not at Chelsea to the point where we got to the success of - semi-final, final, win it kind of times.

"So when you have an eye opener like tonight, the only answer, young or old, is to go 'I'm not going to look at any other part of the team than myself. Who was I up against? Who was my direct competitor? How did I feel I played against them?'"

A trip to the Allianz Arena on March 18th will see Chelsea needing a miracle if they are wanting to land themselves a spot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

