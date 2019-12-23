Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Loan Army
Match Coverage

Mateo Kovacic suspended for Chelsea's Boxing Day clash with Southampton

Matt Debono

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic will miss the Boxing Day clash with Southampton at Stamford Bridge through suspension. 

Kovacic has been a revelation this season in west London under Frank Lampard and has thrived, and has become an integral part of the squad. 

But Frank Lampard will be without the Croatian on Boxing Day following Mateo Kovacic's booking in the 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur which was marred by alleged racist abuse on Chelsea teammate Antonio Rudiger.

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard offers full support to defender Antonio Rudiger

----------

An altercation off of the ball with Spurs midfielder Dele Alli saw Anthony Taylor book the pair, handing Kovacic his fifth booking of the season. 

The 25-year-old will return to the Chelsea side for another London derby, this time against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on December 29th.  

----------

Chelsea could also be without captain Cesar Azpilicueta against Southampton. The Spaniard was forced off with a knock on Sunday, but is hoping to be fit for the Saints' visit to Stamford Bridge.

“Hopefully with the Christmas presents I will get fit to play on Boxing Day,” Azpilicueta said.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Antonio Rudiger breaks silence following alleged racist abuse in Chelsea's win against Tottenham

Matt Debono

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has broken his silence following the alleged racist abuse which occurred in the Blues' victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

HIGHLIGHTS: Willian bags brace against Spurs as Chelsea cruise to victory in north London

Matt Debono

A brace from Willian ensured Chelsea took the bragging rights from Tottenham Hotspur after a comfortable win for the Blues in north London.

Chelsea victory marred by alleged racist abuse and object throwing from Spurs 'fans'

Matt Debono

Chelsea had their 2-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur tainted following incidents in the home stands on Sunday afternoon.

Report: Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Chelsea | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea produced an incredible away performance to secure all three points against Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side in the Premier League.

Confirmed Teams: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea travel across London to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon as Jose Mourinho meets Frank Lampard in the dugout once again.

Norwich City and Southampton interested in taking Chelsea defender Marc Guehi on loan

Matt Debono

Chelsea have been contacted by several clubs for the services of defender Marc Guehi.

Frank Lampard: Chelsea success wouldn't exist without Roman Abramovich

Matt Debono

Head coach Frank Lampard admits Jose Mourinho had a great influence at Chelsea, but that wouldn't have happened without owner Roman Abramovich.

Chelsea confident of winning race for Dortmund and England star Jadon Sancho ahead of Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool

Matt Debono

Chelsea are fancying their chances of landing Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho in January ahead of their Premier League rivals.

Tammy Abraham informs Chelsea of fresh demands over new contract

Matt Debono

Chelsea are locked in negotiations Tammy Abraham over a new contract at Stamford Bridge, but the forward has adjusted his demands.

Sean Dyche leaves door open for Danny Drinkwater at Burnley with loan deal set to expire

Matt Debono

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has left the door open for midfielder Danny Drinkwater to remain at Turf Moor beyond his initial short-term loan deal.