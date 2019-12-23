Mateo Kovacic suspended for Chelsea's Boxing Day clash with Southampton

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic will miss the Boxing Day clash with Southampton at Stamford Bridge through suspension.

Kovacic has been a revelation this season in west London under Frank Lampard and has thrived, and has become an integral part of the squad.

But Frank Lampard will be without the Croatian on Boxing Day following Mateo Kovacic's booking in the 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur which was marred by alleged racist abuse on Chelsea teammate Antonio Rudiger.

An altercation off of the ball with Spurs midfielder Dele Alli saw Anthony Taylor book the pair, handing Kovacic his fifth booking of the season.

The 25-year-old will return to the Chelsea side for another London derby, this time against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on December 29th.

Chelsea could also be without captain Cesar Azpilicueta against Southampton. The Spaniard was forced off with a knock on Sunday, but is hoping to be fit for the Saints' visit to Stamford Bridge.

“Hopefully with the Christmas presents I will get fit to play on Boxing Day,” Azpilicueta said.

