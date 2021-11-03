Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    'Mates' - Marcus Bettinelli Reveals Close Relationship Between Eduoard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga

    Author:

    Chelsea goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli has revealed that Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga have a close relationship in an interview with the Athletic.

    Mendy took the first spot away from Kepa after arriving from Rennes last year but Kepa has been vital in cup competitions, helping Chelsea in several penalty shoot-outs.

    Speaking to the Athletic, Bettinelli has revealed the relationship between the pair.

    imago1007405164h

    Read More

    He said: “They are mates. Both of them are super competitive. They push each other but in the right way.

    “In football, everyone wants to play. Of course there is that rivalry — Kepa wants to get a game and Edou wants to keep the No 1 shirt — but we are all in this together."

    Bettinelli joined Chelsea this summer on a free transfer, having let his contract expire with Fulham.

    imago1007473389h

    He replaced outgoing Willy Caballero, who is still without a club, but is yet to make an appearance for Chelsea since his arrival.

    He continued to discuss the UEFA Super Cup final, when Kepa replaced Mendy on the way to winning the shoot-out.

    “You saw that in the UEFA Super Cup Final victory (against Villarreal in August) when Edou got substituted for Kepa just before the penalty shoot-out. That was my first game and we all knew that was going to happen. Edou knew it." he said. 

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago1007582780h
    News

    'Mates' - Marcus Bettinelli Reveals Close Relationship Between Eduoard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga

    1 minute ago
    imago1007748296h
    Transfer News

    Report: AS Roma Target Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger for Sensational Return

    31 minutes ago
    imago1007588286h
    News

    Report: Harvey Vale in Talks With Chelsea Over Contract Extension After First Team Inclusion

    12 minutes ago
    imago1007760623h
    Transfer News

    Report: Jose Mourinho's AS Roma Showing Interest in Chelsea Star Ruben Loftus-Cheek

    11 minutes ago
    imago1007758972h
    News

    'It's Been Too Long' - Christian Pulisic Reflects on Return to Chelsea Action

    2 hours ago
    imago1007759026h
    News

    Revealed: How Many Points Chelsea Need to Qualify From Champions League Group H

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35184698 (5)
    News

    Revealed: Chelsea Hit European Milestone With Hakim Ziyech Strike vs Malmo

    3 hours ago
    imago1007759026h
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Admits He is 'Very Pleased' With Callum Hudson-Odoi After Malmo Win

    4 hours ago