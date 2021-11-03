'Mates' - Marcus Bettinelli Reveals Close Relationship Between Eduoard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga

Chelsea goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli has revealed that Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga have a close relationship in an interview with the Athletic.

Mendy took the first spot away from Kepa after arriving from Rennes last year but Kepa has been vital in cup competitions, helping Chelsea in several penalty shoot-outs.

Speaking to the Athletic, Bettinelli has revealed the relationship between the pair.

He said: “They are mates. Both of them are super competitive. They push each other but in the right way.

“In football, everyone wants to play. Of course there is that rivalry — Kepa wants to get a game and Edou wants to keep the No 1 shirt — but we are all in this together."

Bettinelli joined Chelsea this summer on a free transfer, having let his contract expire with Fulham.

He replaced outgoing Willy Caballero, who is still without a club, but is yet to make an appearance for Chelsea since his arrival.

He continued to discuss the UEFA Super Cup final, when Kepa replaced Mendy on the way to winning the shoot-out.

“You saw that in the UEFA Super Cup Final victory (against Villarreal in August) when Edou got substituted for Kepa just before the penalty shoot-out. That was my first game and we all knew that was going to happen. Edou knew it." he said.

