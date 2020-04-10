Matt Miazga: USA defender refuses to rule out future at Chelsea

Chelsea defender Matt Miazga, currently on loan at Reading, has admitted he can't continue to keep going out on loan and is now looking to settle his future.

The 24-year-old joined the Blues from New York Red Bulls in January 2016, but has only made two appearances for Chelsea in the Premier League - both of them coming in the 2015/16 season, with the American claiming 135 minutes of action.

But since then, the centre-back has joined the long list of Chelsea players heading out on loan.

Matt Miazga's only 90 minutes for the Blues came in a 4-0 win against Aston Villa at Villa Park in April 2016. Chelsea FC

Miazga has spent time on loan with Vitesse in Holland, FC Nantes [France] and most recently Reading in the Championship where he has been since January 2019.

With football and the wider world currently on hold following the coronavirus outbreak, Miazga sat down with the official MLS podcast to discuss his future and his next plans.

"My aim at the start of the season was to come back to Reading and try and help them get promoted and then we'll see what happens but now there is a pause in the league so we don't really know what's going to happen with my future," Miazga said.

"But at the end of the day I'm open to everything. I'm a bit older now, I'm not 21, 22 when I can go out on loan.

"Now I've got my missus with me so as I get older I'm trying to settle down and take the next step and then we'll see what happens."

Frank Lampard's arrival has sparked hope into the whole of Chelsea, with several young talents [Reece James, Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Fikayo Tomori] all becoming regulars in the side this season for the Blues.

Miazga admitted although it would be a difficult task to break through into the first-team at Stamford Bridge, he isn't ruling out the possibility.

"I think about the positives but the negatives as well [when going back to Chelsea]," he added.

----------

WATCH: Chelsea stars have continued to keep themselves active during the COVID-19 lockdown.

----------

"I don't have a problem going something else but at the back of my mind I want to finish what I started when I first went in there.

"I want to go in there and make a name for myself like I was originally supposed to do.

"We'll see what happens - I know it's a difficult task but everyone looks at the Championship now for good players.

"Frank Lampard [manager] took a lot of players from the Championship last season and they've done well so you never know."

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube