Matt Miazga Reveals Chelsea Blocked Anderlecht Transfer Before Alaves Loan

Chelsea defender Matt Miazga has made a shock revelation regarding a potential transfer to Anderlecht last summer.

The American instead departed the club on another loan spell, joining La Liga side Alaves for the season.

Speaking to HLN via Sport Witness, Mizaga has revealed that Chelsea blocked him leaving on a permanent deal in the summer.

When talking about what his desires were in the summer: “I wanted stability,” he told HLN.

“Anderlecht was an attractive option. I was important, the coach is fantastic and the club is up there.

“I spoke with Vincent (Kompany) and Peter (Verbeke), but it was quickly clear that it would not be easy to buy me, which is what Anderlecht wanted." he revealed,

Miazga continued to blame Chelsea for not letting him leave in the summer, instead opting to send him on loan.

“Chelsea asked too much money, Anderlecht looked for and found alternatives – I can’t blame the club management. That’s just how the football world works.” he finalised.

Miazga previously said that he wanted to move on from Stamford Bridge in the summer after making over 150 loan appearances across Europe's top leagues, featuring for Vitesse Arnhem, Nantes and Anderlecht - with a spell at Reading in the Championship in 2019/20.

Miazga's future is uncertain but a Chelsea departure is on the cards in the future.

