November 23, 2021
Matthijs De Ligt Fuels Transfer Speculation as He Heaps Praise on Chelsea Ahead of Juventus Clash

Author:

Chelsea target Matthijs De Ligt has fuelled speculation linking him with a move to Stamford Bridge after heaping praise on the Blues ahead of Juventus' Group H Champions League clash in London.

The Serie A giants take on Thomas Tuchel's side as the Italians currently sit top of the group but know that a loss will see them fall behind Chelsea.

Speaking to the Italian press ahead of the match, De Ligt heaped praise upon the side he has recently been linked with.

imago1008146532h

He said: "Chelsea, strong team be a tough match."

It was recently reported that Chelsea have been offered the defender as De Ligt's agent Mino Raiola has publicly stated he wants his client to leave Juventus in the summer 2022.

Read More

This would line up perfectly with the Blues' defensive crisis as Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta are all out of contract in the summer of 2022, yet to sign any extensions.

imago1008148583h

Chelsea have been reported to be keen on supporting boss Tuchel via the transfer market, with de Ligt being a potential signing to bolster their plans for the future and it was revealed that De Ligt is one of the Blues' top three targets in January.

It remains to be seen as to whether a move will happen, but De Ligt seems to admire the club.

imago1008148771h
