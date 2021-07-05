Maurizio Sarri Opens up on 'Mistake' and 'Error of Judgement' to Leave Chelsea

Former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has opened up on his decision to leave the Blues, calling the choice an 'error of judgement'.

During Sarri's sole season in London, his Chelsea side finished third in the league and lifted a Europa League trophy.

In an exclusive interview with Sport Italia, the Italian gave an honest account of the last few seasons of his career which saw him leave Chelsea to take over at Juventus before being sacked after winning the league title in Italy.

Sarri won the Europa League with Chelsea, his first trophy in management Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The Italian took over from Antonio Conte in 2018 after working his way up the football ladder in Italy, impressing with his Napoli side who played stunning football.

Sarri was not the most popular figure among the Chelsea fans but with a European trophy and third placed finish in his first season, there were foundations to build on.

However, the manager decided to move back to Italy and take over at Juventus as Chelsea opted to appoint Frank Lampard as his successor.

Speaking to the Italian press, Sarri admitted that he made a mistake by leaving Chelsea after only a season.

Sarri was often praised by his counter-part Pep Guardiola Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The 62-year-old said: “Marina Granovskaia wanted to keep me from leaving Chelsea. Today I say that it was a mistake to want to return to Italy at all costs,

“I made a mistake, I didn't have to leave Chelsea. But I wanted to return to Italy. It was an error of judgment on my part I have to say.” he continued.

It remains to be seen where this Chelsea side would be with Sarri still at the helm but with his popular Sarriball which style saw the manager gain plaudits at Napoli, not working as effectively in his first season in London, Sarri decided to move back to Italy despite the Chelsea heirarchy wanting him to stay.

Since then the Blues have had another two managers in Lampard and Thomas Tuchel, with the former lifitng the Champions League in his first season in charge.

