Max Verstappen Makes Lewis Hamilton Admission After Chelsea Bid Involvement Revealed

Formula One driver Max Verstappen has commented on rival Lewis Hamilton's involvement in a Chelsea takeover bid led by Sir Martin Broughton.

Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, was confirmed to be part of Broughton's bid for Chelsea which is currently be looked at by the club and Raine, the US merchant bank, ahead of a decision over who the preferred bidder will be. 

He will play an active role in diversity and racism issues, per the Telegraph, and is also joined by tennis icon Serena Williams. 

imago1011244681h

Hamilton admitted he was an Arsenal fan, but has grown up being a sporting fan, revealing his uncle, Terry, was a Chelsea supporter. 

"We were contacted and Sir Martin spoke to me on the phone, explaining his and his team’s goals if they were to win the bid - which was incredibly exciting and very much aligned with my values," said the Mercedes driver.

His driving rival Max Verstappen had his moment to comment on Hamilton's personal interests and made a little dig at the Brit, however insisted it's down to him what he wants to do with his money.

imago1010786052h

What Max Verstappen said

He told the PA News Agency: "I am a PSV fan and I would never buy Ajax.

"And if I was going to buy a football club I would want to be the full owner and to take the decisions myself, not own just a tiny percentage.

"I thought he was an Arsenal fan? And if you are an Arsenal fan going for Chelsea, that it is quite interesting.

"But everyone does what they want with their money so let's see what comes out of it."

imago1010992402h
