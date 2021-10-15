    • October 15, 2021
    'Maybe a Bit Young' - Olivier Giroud Makes Brutally Honest Frank Lampard Admission

    Author:

    Olivier Giroud has reflected on Chelsea's decision to sack manager Frank Lampard in January, appointing Thomas Tuchel as his replacement.

    Since then, Giroud departed Chelsea for AC Milan after winning the Champions League with Tuchel.

    Speaking with the Athletic, Giroud has discussed Lampard's management methods and sacking, comparing him with Tuchel.

    Giroud x Tuchel

    “Tuchel wanted to play a certain way,” said Giroud. “His philosophy was clear and we improved so much tactically. Lampard was maybe a bit young. It was maybe a bit too early in his managerial career to take a club like Chelsea. I don’t know if that’s true, but maybe you can explain it like that."

    Despite believing that Lampard was too young and inexperienced for the job, Giroud has backed the Englishman to become a 'top manager' in the future, amid links with Newcastle United.

    sipa_31550814

    Giroud continued: “But I think Frank has got the potential to become a top manager. He needs time and experience to improve himself as a coach. You cannot become a top player or manager just like that.”

    When asked about Lampard being linked to Newcastle, Giroud joked: "He would need a good, warm jacket to face the winter there! No, joking apart, I think he could be successful there.”

