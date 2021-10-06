'Maybe One Day' - Former Blue Tino Livramento Hints at Chelsea Return

Former Chelsea player Tino Livramento has hinted that he could return to the club where he started 'one day', after departing Stamford Bridge in the summer.

The 18-year-old joined Southampton, citing the opportunity to play in the Premier League as his reason for leaving Chelsea.

However, speaking to the Mirror, Livramento hinted that he could return to Chelsea in the future.

When asked about a potential return to Stamford Bridge, he said: “Maybe one day, but I'm just enjoying my football at the moment at Southampton, that's where my head's at right now. Just trying to pick up as many points as possible and improving individually."

The defender faced Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with the Blues coming out 3-1 victors.

Livramento impressed, winning a penalty and lookedstrong defensively.

Going on to discuss his Chelsea departure he said:

“It was never going to be easy. Not being with coaches that have seen me grow from seven to 18, was never going to be easy.

“You just have to look at what is best for you and have good people around you who want what is best for you, a good agent, dad and family. Everything just fell into place.”

The Blues have a buy-back clause inserted in Livramento's contract, which becomes active in 2023 - when Cesar Azpilicueta will be 33 years old, therefore a return to the club could be likely for Livramento.

