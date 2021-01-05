NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
'Maybe sometimes I am underrated' - Giroud opens up on criticism and resurgence under Frank Lampard

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud feels he has been under-appreciated and disrespected throughout his career, despite boasting commendable numbers for club and country.

Giroud, 34, has worked his way back in favour after there being much talk of him heading for an exit following Timo Werner's big-money arrival in the summer.

In an interview with Stadium Castro, the Frenchman said: "It doesn’t matter who you are, everybody gets disrespected. There is nobody who will be praised by everybody. You know it is part football, part of the game."

The World Cup winner, a man who is no stranger to the biggest stage in the game, isn't given the credit he deserves after consistently delivering in his trophy-laden career.

He added: “Sometimes people want other players to play. I understand that with that experience and I’m okay with that."

Giroud has never been one to think about personal laurels - he's always been a team-player and that is one of the qualities that make him a fans' favourite.

He said: "Maybe sometimes I am underrated but the most important thing is the numbers. For a striker that is what matters."

Giroud has bagged 44 competitive goals for his country, second only to Thierry Henry at 51.

He added: “As long as I am efficient for the club team and Les Bleus [French National Team] and making my family proud, the rest I concede.”

Giroud remains Chelsea's top-scorer this season, netting nine goals in all competitions for Frank Lampard's side.

This season, Giroud boasts a goal every 66 minutes - a remarkable statistic for a player who many thought was on his way out of the club after Chelsea's big investment in their attack in the summer.

