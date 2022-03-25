Meet the Chelsea Board Who Will Decide Club's New Owners After Raine Shortlist Confirmed

The members of the Chelsea board who will make the decision on who the Club's next owners will be have been revealed after Raine Group have confirmed their shortlist.

The Blues were put up for sale at the beginning of the month by current owner Roman Abramovich, despite him being sanctioned by the UK Government just a week later.

Consortiums led by Todd Boehly, the Ricketts family and Sir Martin Broughton are believed to have made Raine Group's shortlist with another mystery bidder joining the list - now revealed to be Stephen Pagliuca.

It has also been revealed by Goal that the Chelsea board will have the final decision on the next owner of the Club.

The board in charge features Marina Granovskaia, Bruce Buck, Eugene Tenenbaum and David Barnard and will ultimately decide who owns the club in the future. Raine Group are not said to be making the choice and are simply advising.

Marina Granovskaia - Director

Eugene Tenenbaum - Director

Bruce Buck - Chairman

David Barnard - Director of Football Operations

As the shortlist was devised by the merchant bank, the successful consortiums have been told that a takeover of Chelsea could be completed by the end of the month, and details of the next stage of the process will be given to them in the next 24 hours.

Goal believe that despite there being a desire to complete the process at rapid speed, it could still take some time to choose a potential owner.

What happens next?

They will continue to review the four parties before deciding on its preferred bidder, then taking them to the Government for approval.

Should the process run smoothly, a deal is hoped to be sealed by the end of April.



After Government approval, the preferred bidder will undergo, and need to pass the Premier League Owners’ and Directors’ Test.

