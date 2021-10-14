    • October 14, 2021
    Mendy a 'Very Positive Person' - Says Senegal Teammate Koulibaly

    Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly had some very positive words to say about Chelsea goalkeeper and Senegal teammate Edouard Mendy.

    The pair play together for their home nation of Senegal.

    Koulibaly was surprised and disappointed to hear that Mendy had not been named in the 30-man shortlist for the 2021 Ballon d'Or, of which five Chelsea players were a part of.

    As reported by The Evening Standard, Koulibaly was disappointed to not see Mendy's name in the shortlist, but believes he will be back to fight for a place in years to come.

    “It’s a real shame that Edou isn’t one of them. He is the first African goalkeeper to win the Champions League.

    “We must continue to work and move forward. We have to do the double (the work) of some people to be well judged.

    “Edou is a very positive person. We talked about it together. He will continue to fight to be part of it.

    "For me, he has a place among these 30 players.”

    Mendy was unfazed when he didn't see his name on the list, and remains humble about his position.

    “Honestly I am already very proud to represent my country and be among the 10 best goalkeepers in the world.

    “In just one year (at Chelsea)," said Mendy. "It's a very good thing. I'm not satisfied with that, I have a lot of ambitions but it's already a good step.

    "There will always be debates, whether it's about me or someone else.

    "It is down to the freedom of the votes of the [Ballon d’Or] journalists and they must be respected.”

