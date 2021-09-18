Mendy: You Have to Expect Competition Playing for Big Club Like Chelsea

As Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy closes in on his one-year anniversary with Chelsea, the 29-year-old has spoken about how he relishes the competition at the club.

Mendy signed on a five-year contract back in September 2020 for a reported £22 million after many fans were unhappy with the club's then number one goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Making an immediate impact at the club, Mendy kept five consecutive clean sheets in his first five games, which was the first time Chelsea had done so in a decade.

The 6' 6" goalkeeper has openly discussed the 'big competition' he has faced at a big club like Chelsea, and admits it is something that keeps him working hard.

"When you play for this kind of club, you will find big competition (for places), a big fight for playing," he told the official Chelsea website.

"You can see it at Manchester City and at Liverpool - two good goalkeepers who are ready to play.

"So you have to be the best for yourself but for the team also because when the coach puts you on the pitch, you have to show why he called you."

Mendy took over as the starting goalkeeper for the west London side from Spaniard Kepa Arrizabalaga who became the most expensive goalkeeper in the world when he signed for Chelsea back in August 2018 for a reported £71.6 million.

He told the official website that whether it is him or Kepa that features between the sticks, they are always there to help the team.

"Every time you have to show it (why they are chosen), and you have to push each other at training," Mendy added.

"It's competition and Kepa, me or Marcus (Bettinelli), we want to be the best for the team."

