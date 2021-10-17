    • October 17, 2021
    Edouard Mendy Fires Chelsea Squad Warning Over Premier League Title Challenge

    Author:

    Edouard Mendy has told his Chelsea teammates that they will need to continue to grind results out if they are to challenge at the top of the Premier League.

    A win after the international break was all that was wanted and needed, as well as required by Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea delivered. 

    They clinched their sixth win from eight in the league after beating Brentford 1-0 in west London on Saturday evening. 

    sipa_35593230 (1)

    The Blues protected Ben Chilwell's first-half goal as spectacular goalkeeping from Mendy ensured Brentford were left frustrated and without a goal. 

    It was a tight affair that could've swung either way, but Chelsea had fortune on their side this time round in the capital; something Brentford boss Thomas Frank bemoaned while Tuchel lapped the luck up.  

    Chelsea are now back on top and in first in the league. But Mendy is aware his side will need to continue to grind results out if they want to mount a serious challenge for the title. 

    Speaking to the official Chelsea website, he said: "We have shown a lot of character recently to win close games. There is always a lot of physical intensity in the Premier League and we have responded each time.

    sipa_35605552

    "A team that wants to be at the top of the league all season has to has to sometimes find a way to win games, and we have done that."

    Mendy was delighted to be able to help his teammates to land another win after several world class stops

    The 29-year-old added: "I am happy with how I performed.

    "It’s down to hard work. I prepared during the week with my team-mates and coaches to help the team, and I was able to do that."

