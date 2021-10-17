    • October 17, 2021
    Edouard Mendy: Brentford Win 'Really Good Result' for Chelsea

    Edouard Mendy has hailed the importance of Chelsea's 1-0 win over Brentford.

    The 29-year-old produced a heroic performance in between the sticks on Saturday evening in west London as the Blues held onto their 1-0 advantage, courtesy of a first-half Ben Chilwell strike.

    Mendy pulled off some stunning saves at the Brentford Community Stadium to ensure Chelsea restored their place at the top of the table. 

    Thomas Tuchel's side were made to work for their three points against the newly-promoted side, and Mendy knew the importance of the result against a 'very difficult' side. 

    "We knew we were coming up against a very difficult team," said Mendy to the official Chelsea website. "They have shown that since they got promoted to the Premier League, especially at home against Arsenal and Liverpool. That makes it a really good result.

    "It was very hard. There was so much intensity in the game, and a great atmosphere. We had to suffer and we suffered together. We passed the hurdle together. It’s a positive and now we need to build on this momentum in the Champions League."

    Mendy's personal performance was one the biggest factors in Chelsea claiming all three points. 

    He reflected by adding: "I am happy with how I performed.

    "It’s down to hard work. I prepared during the week with my team-mates and coaches to help the team, and I was able to do that."

