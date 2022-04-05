Skip to main content
Edouard Mendy Offers Chelsea Boost Ahead of Real Madrid Tie as Callum Hudson-Odoi Misses Training

Chelsea trained at their Cobham training base on Tuesday morning ahead of their Champions League tie against Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side, who were given Sunday off following their defeat to Brentford on Saturday, continued to step up their preparations for the first-leg quarter final clash in west London on Wednesday night. 

It was a boost for the Blues who saw Edouard Mendy involved in training on Tuesday despite his knee treatment during Saturday's loss in the capital.

The whole squad were there as expected, other than Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell who were not seen in the opening minutes of training that Chelsea broadcasted.

Chilwell is out for the rest of the season, while Hudson-Odoi is still struggling with an achilles problem. After missing training on Tuesday, he is unlikely to be involved on Wednesday. 

Tuchel will confirm the team news in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon 

The Chelsea head coach will be hoping to have a fully fit squad as they look to bounce back from their Brentford thrashing to ensure they continue their quest to retaining their Champions League crown.

Here's the full squad that emerged for team training on Tuesday morning:

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli

Defenders: Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, Malang Sarr, Andreas Christensen, Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Marcos Alonso

Midfielders: N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ross Barkley, Saul Niguez

Forwards: Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech

