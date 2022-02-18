Skip to main content
'Mendy Still Our No. One' - Tuchel Confirms Kepa's Impressive Form Doesn't Guarantee Starting Spot at Chelsea

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise on Spaniard Kepa Arrizabalaga for his recent run of performances throughout January and February, but he insisted that Edouard Mendy remains the club's starting goalkeeper.

Mendy missed most of the start of 2022 with Chelsea due to his international obligations with Senegal, giving Kepa the chance to fill in in his absence.

However, upon returning from a successful AFCON campaign with his country, Mendy was immediately drafted straight back into the squad for their 2-1 Club World Cup final win over Palmeiras.

Speaking ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on the weekend, Tuchel praised Kepa for his recent performances, but insisted that Mendy remains no. one at the club.

“A problem in terms of performance because Kepa is so good in training and in games," Tuchel said at his side's press conference.

"He could be the number one. He isn’t because we have Mendy and Edou is our number one. There’s no need to change.

Read More

"It is full credit to Kepa, he’s an outstanding character and a fantastic team player. I have not experienced many players with the capacity to cope with the situation as he did. He comes out stronger of this situation forever.

Tuchel went on to provide an explanation for why Kepa wasn't able to see out his Club World Cup campaign, being replaced by Mendy in the final.

"Was an incredible hard decision because he was a huge part of the semi-final in the Club World Cup, to bring us to the final. Two or three big, big saves.

"Still, we would have done the same thing if it was the other way around. We accepted it normal but it is not normal how he behaves, how he pushes the team in moments like this.

"He deserves the very best.”

