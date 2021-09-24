Edouard Mendy Fit & Will Start in Goal vs Man City, Thomas Tuchel Confirms

Edouard Mendy has provided Chelsea with a massive boost after Thomas Tuchel confirmed he would return in goal and start for the Blues against Manchester City.
The 29-year-old signed for the Blues a year ago today (Friday) and what a year it has been for the Senegalese goalkeeper. He has been a revelation for the Blues and was rewarded with a Champions League trophy in his debut season.
Mendy has missed Chelsea's previous two matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa due to injury, but his replacement Kepa Arrizabalaga did a sterling job in his absence.
But Tuchel confirmed Mendy's return for the weekend against Manchester City, offering Chelsea a huge boost for the clash.
"Mendy is available and will start tomorrow," Tuchel told reporters in his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon.
Chelsea will have a full squad at their disposal on Saturday other than two players: Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount. Both are sidelined, but could return next week for the Champions League trip to Italy to face Juventus.
The Chelsea boss added on team news: "Christian Pulisic is still out. For Mason Mount it is too soon, a little minor injury from the Aston Villa game. He made a huge step, progress but it is not enough to be ready for 12:30 tomorrow (Saturday).
"Everyone else is fit and ready."
