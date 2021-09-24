Edouard Mendy Fit & Will Start in Goal vs Man City, Thomas Tuchel Confirms

Edouard Mendy has provided Chelsea with a massive boost after Thomas Tuchel confirmed he would return in goal and start for the Blues against Manchester City.

The 29-year-old signed for the Blues a year ago today (Friday) and what a year it has been for the Senegalese goalkeeper. He has been a revelation for the Blues and was rewarded with a Champions League trophy in his debut season.

Mendy has missed Chelsea's previous two matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa due to injury, but his replacement Kepa Arrizabalaga did a sterling job in his absence.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

But Tuchel confirmed Mendy's return for the weekend against Manchester City, offering Chelsea a huge boost for the clash.

"Mendy is available and will start tomorrow," Tuchel told reporters in his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon.

Chelsea will have a full squad at their disposal on Saturday other than two players: Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount. Both are sidelined, but could return next week for the Champions League trip to Italy to face Juventus.

SIPA USA

The Chelsea boss added on team news: "Christian Pulisic is still out. For Mason Mount it is too soon, a little minor injury from the Aston Villa game. He made a huge step, progress but it is not enough to be ready for 12:30 tomorrow (Saturday).

"Everyone else is fit and ready."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube