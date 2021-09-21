Mendy, Werner, Pulisic, Saul, Loftus-Cheek: Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News to Face Aston Villa

The Chelsea team news has been confirmed ahead of their Carabao Cup third round clash against Aston Villa on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side were knocked out on penalties to Tottenham Hotspur last season, then under the management of Frank Lampard, in the round of 16.

The German wants to win every competition he is in and that will start with their opening match against Dean Smith's side in West London.

Kepa Arrizabalaga will be pushing for a second consecutive start in Edouard Mendy's absence. SIPA USA

Tuchel is set to make severals changes against the Premier League outfit, who they have already faced this season.

Here's the latest Chelsea team news for Wednesday's cup tie in the capital:

Edouard Mendy

Tuchel has ruled the 28-year-old out of the tie. He remains sidelined after missing training on Tuesday ahead of the game.

Chelsea are hoping to have him back against Manchester City on Saturday but it is a 'race against time'.

SIPA USA

"Mendy cannot play, he was not in training. We try to do everything for Saturday to reintegrate him tomorrow in individual training and hopefully Thursday's team training but not yet."

Christian Pulisic

Tuchel didn't provide an update on the 23-year-old in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon. He did state on Sunday that the American was a doubt for Villa so it's unlikely he will return on Wednesday.

"The game against Aston Villa is maybe too close, I hope I am wrong," Tuchel said following Chelsea's win over Spurs. "This is my impression with him not in training so far. Let's see tomorrow (Monday).

"Maybe he had a good progression today. Maybe it is possible. It would be super nice to have him but it is doubtful."

Saul Niguez

Saul is set to get some more minutes under his belt against Aston Villa. He had a difficult debut earlier this month, which also came against Villa, after he was hauled off at half-time by Tuchel.

But the Chelsea boss is set to show his faith in the Spaniard as he's on course to feature in the cup tie.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"Of course we want to give Saul some minutes," insisted Tuchel. "First of all the guys want to have minutes, to show and impress and keep on pushing. We need some players to have these competitive minutes and to have a competitive team but use the opportunity to push some guys and to trust them also in the competitive cup match like tomorrow. Saul is one of them."

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

The 25-year-old has barely been on the pitch this season. He came on against Zenit St Petersburg but for a minute or two at the end of the Champions League win last week.

Loftus-Cheek was expected to depart during the summer but stayed, and is to be given his first 'big chance' by Tuchel to impress on Wednesday.

"We gave him some minutes against Zenit, a close game - a Champions League opener for us. That was not a gift he deserved. I trust him, I see how he works.

(Photo by Justin Parry / SPP/Sipa USA)

"He adapts to his situation, he accepts his situation and what he makes out of it is very good in training on a daily basis. Tomorrow there is a big chance he can show it on the pitch."

Timo Werner

The Germany international is expected to return to the starting XI on Wednesday night, Tuchel hinted on Tuesday afternoon.

Tuchel has been impressed with his application and improvement after a disappointing summer for country, and club in the first few weeks of the season.

Now Werner will get his opportunity to play in the Chelsea attack, to get some important minutes under his belt.

"He did very well in Tottenham, the last 25 or 30 minutes of the match that gave us a clear impression of how dangerous these two (Werner and Romelu Lukaku) can be together.

SIPA USA

"There was some disappointment to brush off his shoulders from the Euros and the first games. He was not absolutely happy with his performances in the beginning and we were not absolutely happy so we know he can be much more dangerous and much more of an attacking threat than he was.

"The stuff that you don’t see, I see him in the last training sessions more relaxed, more fluid in his movement with more confidence and that’s why we put him on earlier against Tottenham. We saw his development and there are clear signs that he is on a good way and I hope he can show and prove it tomorrow."

