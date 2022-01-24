Two Arrested After Objects Thrown at Antonio Rudiger During Chelsea's 2-0 Win vs Tottenham

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of throwing objects at Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, it has been confirmed.

During the second-half of Chelsea's 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur objects were seen to be thrown onto the pitch in the 73rd minute.

Lighters and other items were pictured to be thrown in the direction of Rudiger, who then complained to referee Paul Tierney who made fourth official Andrew Madley aware of the incidents.

IMAGO / Action Plus

As Rudiger smiled back, action was taken by the Metropolitan Police who have now confirmed two people have been arrested on suspicion of throwing items from the stands.

What the Metropolitan Police said

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "Two men have been arrested on suspicion of throwing objects from the stands during the Chelsea versus Tottenham Hotspur match at Stamford Bridge.

"They have been taken into custody. Inquiries, in conjunction with Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC, are ongoing to identify anyone else involved in throwing objects during the match."

What the FA have said

"We are investigating the incident and we are liaising with the club and the police as a matter of urgency," added a spokesperson for the Football Association.

What else has been said?

Thomas Tuchel called for supporters to behave themselves ahead of the London derby as the FA investigate disorder in the stands following an array of incidents over the weekend.

"I sent a message to our supporters that we love to have them close to the pitch, that it is a brilliant atmosphere that they are not behind fences or nets," said Tuchel.

"Everybody needs to show respect and behave to certain guidelines, there is no doubt about it.

"If this is the new trend we should act together so that it stops as soon as possible to protect the atmosphere and the environment of this game, because it is absolutely unique here in England."

