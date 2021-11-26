Skip to main content
Michael Carrick Admits Manchester United Are Looking Forward to Chelsea Test

Author:

Manchester United's current caretaker manager Michael Carrick has stated that his side are looking forward to their test against Chelsea on Sunday.

It is likely to be Carrick's last match in the dugout as Ralf Rangnick is set to be appointed as the Red Devil's interim manager.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash, Carrick admitted that he is looking forward to the match.

imago0046667294h

The former midfielder took charge of the Red Devils against Villarreal in a 2-0 win in midweek and discussed the match ahead of Sunday's clash.

He said: "It was a big boost for us, of course it was, it was a much-needed win for a lot of reason, mainly, first and foremost, for the players to have that feeling again and get that little bit of confidence back, that little bit of belief, which, for sure, we lost."

Read More

imago1008210831h

He then proceeded to discuss the Red Devil's trip to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

"It’s another massive game for us, Tuesday was a huge game, but it’s another massive game," he continued. "These are the games you’ve got to enjoy, embrace putting yourself in these positions and test yourself against a team that's playing very well, very well. Whatever individuals are on the pitch for them, in recent times, they've looked dangerous, they’ve looked a good team and obviously had some really terrific results. So it'll be a test for us and I'm looking forward to it."

The Blues will be hoping ot beat Carrick's side as they look to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

