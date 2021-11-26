Michael Carrick Makes Honest Romelu Lukaku Admission Ahead of Chelsea vs Manchester United

Manchester United caretaker manager Michael Carrick has heaped praise on his former teammate and Chelsea record signing Romelu Lukaku as he prepares his side to face off against the Belgian.

Thomas Tuchel could name Lukaku in the starting XI after being fit for the bench against Juventus in midweek

Speaking ahead of the clash against Chelsea, Carrick discussed the forward.

IMAGO / Sportimage

When asked about what he remembers from Lukaku's time in Manchester, Carrick admitted: “That feels like a long time ago already, when Rom was here and left.

"He's gone to Italy and done very well and had a good start at Chelsea. I know he’s been unfortunate with picking up the injury but came back the other night and was involved. It'll be good to see Rom again.

"He's obviously a terrific footballer, Rom, he's scored goals pretty much wherever he's been, so it’s pretty obvious what he brings and how dangerous he could be. If Rom plays, we're well aware of what he brings and we'll be ready for him.”

IMAGO / Sportimage

However, Tuchel revealed that Lukaku will most likely not start the match on Sunday after over a month out with injuries.

He said: "The possibility that he starts is not very high because we cannot be sure what happens in between matches."

