Michael Carrick: Manchester United Confident of Chelsea Upset

Manchester United caretaker boss Michael Carrick has revealed that his side are confident of pulling off an upset against Chelsea on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

The Red Devils are currently sat eight place in the Premier League table, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's clash, Carrick has said that his side are confident of getting a result.

When asked about Tuchel's side, Carrick complimented Thomas Tuchel for what he has done during his first year at the club.

“You've got to be hugely impressed by the way they go about things," he said. "Obviously, I've watched quite a bit of them. Super intense, well-organised, really good movement across our back line, their front line and very good at connecting with the midfield, with the back three building out and connecting in midfield. The wing-backs are really aggressive and test your backline and stretch you across the pitch.

"They've got a really good balance going at the moment, confidence is high and you can see that."

Carrick is expected to be replaced by Ralf Rangnick as interim manager, but the Englishman will lead his side against the Blues on Sunday.

He continued to express how he is confident of getting a result against Tuchel's side.

He finished: "They’ve had some really terrific results and so they’re on a high and I'm well aware of the challenges we face but, you know, as I said before, I'm looking forward to it because it's a big test and a big challenge but we feel we can go there and get a good result, no doubt. We have to believe that.”

