Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Michael Carrick: Manchester United Confident of Chelsea Upset

Author:

Manchester United caretaker boss Michael Carrick has revealed that his side are confident of pulling off an upset against Chelsea on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

The Red Devils are currently sat eight place in the Premier League table, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's clash, Carrick has said that his side are confident of getting a result.

imago1008210831h

When asked about Tuchel's side, Carrick complimented Thomas Tuchel for what he has done during his first year at the club.

“You've got to be hugely impressed by the way they go about things," he said. "Obviously, I've watched quite a bit of them. Super intense, well-organised, really good movement across our back line, their front line and very good at connecting with the midfield, with the back three building out and connecting in midfield. The wing-backs are really aggressive and test your backline and stretch you across the pitch.

"They've got a really good balance going at the moment, confidence is high and you can see that."

Read More

imago1008214787h

Carrick is expected to be replaced by Ralf Rangnick as interim manager, but the Englishman will lead his side against the Blues on Sunday.

He continued to express how he is confident of getting a result against Tuchel's side.

He finished: "They’ve had some really terrific results and so they’re on a high and I'm well aware of the challenges we face but, you know, as I said before, I'm looking forward to it because it's a big test and a big challenge but we feel we can go there and get a good result, no doubt. We have to believe that.”

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008214787h
News

Michael Carrick: Manchester United Confident of Chelsea Upset

2 minutes ago
imago1006809221h
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Manchester United | Premier League

32 minutes ago
imago1008211876h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Boss Xavi Eyes Move for Chelsea's Timo Werner

1 hour ago
imago1008213192h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Identify Chelsea's Timo Werner as Potential Transfer Target

1 hour ago
imago1008210831h
News

Chelsea Offered Boost as Manchester United Provide Fitness Update Ahead of Clash

2 hours ago
imago1008209802h (2)
News

Revealed: The Latest Team News as Chelsea Face Manchester United

2 hours ago
imago1008211762h (2)
News

'We Are Very Positive' - Thomas Tuchel Provides Promising Update on Ben Chilwell

3 hours ago
imago0025181182h
News

Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek Delivers Honest Verdict on Tottenham Manager Antonio Conte

4 hours ago