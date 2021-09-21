Michael Owen Claims Chelsea are 'Carrying' Timo Werner and Kai Havertz

Michael Owen praised Chelsea after their 3-0 victory over Tottenham on Sunday afternoon, but claimed they are 'carrying' German internationals Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

The Blues travelled to north London on Sunday to take on a Tottenham side that are struggling to find their feet this year after starting the season with a 1-0 win over Manchester City, but coming off a 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace.

With goals from Thiago Silva, N'Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger, Thomas Tuchel's side were clearly the better side.

As quoted by the Metro, Michael Owen praised Chelsea's performance.

"If I could describe them in one way it would be: efficient," said Owen.

"They do not look like conceding a thing, they don’t look like scoring five or six goals, but they’re just brutal, ruthlessly efficient at the moment.

"They’ve got a centre-forward now (Romelu Lukaku), who you expect to cause danger every time he gets the ball, a focal point they can hit it to, they’ve got runners off him, they can cross the ball and expect him to be in there."

In spite of his positivity about the Chelsea side, Owen still had his reservations over the club's two German signings from 2020.

"They’re actually carrying one or two players that aren’t really hitting it off; Werner’s not been a good signing as of yet, question marks about Havertz, he keeps playing him but I’m waiting to see him put in some really good performances.

"So there’s still a couple of players you expect to see a bit more out of, but even without them they are just steamrolling."

The pair cost Chelsea a reported combined total of £109.5 million in initial transfer fees.

