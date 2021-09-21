Michael Owen Claims Chelsea are 'Carrying' Timo Werner and Kai Havertz

September 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Pundit Claims Chelsea are 'Carrying' German Duo Timo Werner and Kai Havertz

Author:
Publish date:

Michael Owen praised Chelsea after their 3-0 victory over Tottenham on Sunday afternoon, but claimed they are 'carrying' German internationals Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

The Blues travelled to north London on Sunday to take on a Tottenham side that are struggling to find their feet this year after starting the season with a 1-0 win over Manchester City, but coming off a 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace.

With goals from Thiago Silva, N'Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger, Thomas Tuchel's side were clearly the better side.

sipa_35134353

As quoted by the Metro, Michael Owen praised Chelsea's performance.

"If I could describe them in one way it would be: efficient," said Owen.

"They do not look like conceding a thing, they don’t look like scoring five or six goals, but they’re just brutal, ruthlessly efficient at the moment.

"They’ve got a centre-forward now (Romelu Lukaku), who you expect to cause danger every time he gets the ball, a focal point they can hit it to, they’ve got runners off him, they can cross the ball and expect him to be in there."

In spite of his positivity about the Chelsea side, Owen still had his reservations over the club's two German signings from 2020.

sipa_32164309

"They’re actually carrying one or two players that aren’t really hitting it off; Werner’s not been a good signing as of yet, question marks about Havertz, he keeps playing him but I’m waiting to see him put in some really good performances.

"So there’s still a couple of players you expect to see a bit more out of, but even without them they are just steamrolling."

The pair cost Chelsea a reported combined total of £109.5 million in initial transfer fees.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_33567431
News

'We Need to Carry On' - Kante on Chelsea's Great Start to 2021/22 Season

sipa_32164309
News

Michael Owen Claims Chelsea are 'Carrying' Timo Werner and Kai Havertz

sipa_34596357
News

Kepa Arrizabalaga Hoping Edouard Mendy Makes Quick Chelsea Return From Injury

sipa_31992869
News

Danny Drinkwater Describes His Chelsea Career As 'Shambles'

sipa_35136196
News

Thomas Tuchel Gave 'Good Advice' to Help Chelsea Beat Spurs, Admits N'Golo Kante

sipa_32230997
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Aston Villa | Carabao Cup

sipa_34997913
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Monitoring' Jude Bellingham Amid Claims Man Utd Are Leading Race

sipa_35136491 (1)
News

'It Was An Important Goal' - Kante Happy With Goal Upon Return vs Tottenham