Michael Owen questions Olivier Giroud's ability to lead Chelsea title charge

Former Premier League striker Michael Owen has questioned if Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud can spearhead the attack of a title winning Premier League side this season.

The Frenchman netted in Chelsea's 3-1 victory over Leeds on Saturday night, after earning his reinstatement to the starting XI after a four-goal haul against Sevilla during midweek.

(Photo by MIKE HEWITT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

However, Owen has cast doubt on his ability to remain consistent throughout the season, and believes that Frank Lampard would be making a mistake by continuing to select him in a potential title winning side.

“He is an all-round player, isn’t he,” Owen told Premier League Productions.

"He doesn’t set your pulse racing because he hasn’t got electric pace, he doesn’t do the exciting things.

“He doesn’t beat five players and smack it in the top corner but he’s a very, very functional player who adds so much to the team. ‘He can hold the ball up, you can bounce off him, he scores goals.

“But hang on a minute, he has been around 10 odd years. Why did Arsenal let him go?

"Why have Chelsea rarely played him? He was close to leaving a season or so ago because there was a World Cup at the end and all these reasons, he had to start playing.

"A lot of top managers haven’t started him consistently. It’s not to say he’s a bad player but we’re talking elite, elite, elite to win the Premier League. You need one of the best few in the world."

Though the former Liverpool forward admitted that his experience and success in international competition could be a factor in his selection for the Blues.

"I watch him and I admire him," said Owen. "World Cup winner. Don’t get me wrong, I really rate him.

“Zero goals at the World Cup. He’s a very good player. But not everyone is wrong about him."

The Blues are set for a real pursuit of the Premier League title this season, with Lampard highlighting the importance of Giroud's fellow French teammate N'Golo Kante in a quest for silverware.

----------

