Michael Rubin of Fanatics Ruled Out of Potential Purchase of Chelsea Football Club

Michael Rubin of Fanatics has been ruled out of a possible purchase of Chelsea Football Club following the recent news that he had emerged as a potential buyer.

The European champions have been put up for sale by owner Roman Abramovich who has come under heavy fire for reportedly having 'close ties' with Vladimir Putin.

ESPN recently reported that both RedBird Capital Partners and Michael Rubin have emerged as interested parties.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

A spokesperson for Rubin recently issued a statement following the news that the American businessman had shown interest in buying the west London-based club.

"Micheal has no interest in buying Chelsea. He is 100% focused on continuing to build the Fanatics business and is not interested in adding ownership stakes at this time."

Rubin is the CEO of sports merchandise providers, Fanatics, and is estimated by Forbes to have a net worth of 8 billion US dollars.

The 49-year-old, however, is just one of a number of potential buyers, and there are plenty of others who have shown interest in the current champions of Europe.

IMAGO / PA Images

Todd Boehly and Hansjorg Wyss have also emerged as potential suitors and reports state that the pair are 'increasingly confident' that their bid for the club will be succesful.

As per the Guardian, the duo are said to be stepping up negotiations over the takeover with Roman Abramovich this weekend.

A deadline of March 15 has been set for prospective bidders, as the club are reported to be expecting a bid from Boehly and Wyss as early as this Sunday.

