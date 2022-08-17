Skip to main content

Michy Batshuayi Opens up About His Game Time at Chelsea

Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi has spoken about how hard it has been for him to break into the first team since joining.

Ever since joining Chelsea from French side Marseille in 2016 for a reported fee of £35million, Michy Batshuayi has failed to impress multiple managers.

This has resulted in the Belgian forward being sent on loan five separate times over the years.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, Batshuayi has played 77 times, scoring 25 times. Not a bad record for someone who never really started.

Michy Batshuayi

The 28-year-olds contract with the Blues ends at the end of next season, however, if recent reports are to be believed then he could depart early if the right club comes in for him this summer.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In a recent interview with Sport Voetbal, Batshuayi spoke about how difficult it has been for him and his countryman, Romelu Lukaku, to break into the Chelsea team.

Michy Batshuayi

"I cannot speak without knowing about Romelu, but for me it’s very clear: the problem was Diego Costa. At that time, I think there was no player who could’ve dethroned him.

"In my second season, while I was having a great pre-season, Morata arrived. So even there it was complicated. But after that, despite that, every time I came on I scored.

"In fact, it’s quite strange to say, but the team was so strong that it was easy to score goals. When you play with certain players, everything becomes easy."

Read More Chelsea Stories

Armando Broja
Transfer News

Report: Armando Broja Still Everton's Top Target Despite Little Progress

By Connor Dossi-White5 minutes ago
MArc Cucurella
News

Marc Cucurella Talks About ‘Clear’ Red Card for Cristian Romero for Pulling His Hair

By Charlie Webb57 minutes ago
Reece James
News

'It's Great Seeing New Players' - Reece James On Summer Arrivals And Desire To Win

By Luka Foley1 hour ago
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Interested In Hakim Ziyech And Callum Hudson-Odoi

By Luka Foley2 hours ago
Thomas Tuchel Kai Havertz
Transfer News

Pundit Claims a ‘Natural Number Nine’ Is the ‘Missing Link’ for Thomas Tuchel’s Side

By Charlie Webb2 hours ago
Cristian Romero
News

Former Referee Says Cristian Romero Should’ve Been Shown a Red Card Against Chelsea

By Charlie Webb2 hours ago
Willian
Transfer News

Report: Fulham Exploring Move For Former Chelsea And Arsenal Winger Willian

By Owen Cummings2 hours ago
Aubameyang and Tuchel
Transfer News

'I Have Nothing To Say' - Pierre Emerick Aubameyang Responds To Chelsea Links

By Owen Cummings3 hours ago