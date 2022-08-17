Michy Batshuayi Opens up About His Game Time at Chelsea

Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi has spoken about how hard it has been for him to break into the first team since joining.

Ever since joining Chelsea from French side Marseille in 2016 for a reported fee of £35million, Michy Batshuayi has failed to impress multiple managers.

This has resulted in the Belgian forward being sent on loan five separate times over the years.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, Batshuayi has played 77 times, scoring 25 times. Not a bad record for someone who never really started.

The 28-year-olds contract with the Blues ends at the end of next season, however, if recent reports are to be believed then he could depart early if the right club comes in for him this summer.

In a recent interview with Sport Voetbal, Batshuayi spoke about how difficult it has been for him and his countryman, Romelu Lukaku, to break into the Chelsea team.

"I cannot speak without knowing about Romelu, but for me it’s very clear: the problem was Diego Costa. At that time, I think there was no player who could’ve dethroned him.

"In my second season, while I was having a great pre-season, Morata arrived. So even there it was complicated. But after that, despite that, every time I came on I scored.

"In fact, it’s quite strange to say, but the team was so strong that it was easy to score goals. When you play with certain players, everything becomes easy."

