Michy Batshuayi signs for Crystal Palace on loan until the end of the season
Matt Debono
Michy Batshuayi has completed his move to Crystal Palace which will see him spend the season on loan with the Eagles.
The 26-year-old spent the second half of the 2018/19 season at Selhurst Park and re-joins the club where he netted six times in 13 appearances in all competitions.
Prior to Batshuayi heading to Selhurst Park for the rest of the season, he pens a new one-year contract at Chelsea, and his loan deal includes an option-to-buy clause next summer.
On re-joining Crystal Palace, Batshuayi said: "I feel like I’m home now, so it’s good. But I need to do a good season here, to work a lot with my teammates and I want to do my best here.
"It’s not my first time here. I know the teammates, I know the gaffer, I know how the club works here. For me, it’s the best decision.
"I'm happy, the coach is happy, my teammates are happy. Let's get to work."
----------
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube