SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Michy Batshuayi signs for Crystal Palace on loan until the end of the season

Matt Debono

Michy Batshuayi has completed his move to Crystal Palace which will see him spend the season on loan with the Eagles. 

The 26-year-old spent the second half of the 2018/19 season at Selhurst Park and re-joins the club where he netted six times in 13 appearances in all competitions. 

Prior to Batshuayi heading to Selhurst Park for the rest of the season, he pens a new one-year contract at Chelsea, and his loan deal includes an option-to-buy clause next summer. 

On re-joining Crystal Palace, Batshuayi said: "I feel like I’m home now, so it’s good. But I need to do a good season here, to work a lot with my teammates and I want to do my best here.

"It’s not my first time here. I know the teammates, I know the gaffer, I know how the club works here. For me, it’s the best decision.

"I'm happy, the coach is happy, my teammates are happy. Let's get to work."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Frank Lampard reacts to claims that he wasn't under pressure during first Chelsea season

Frank Lampard has laughed off claims that he wasn't under pressure in his first year in charge of Chelsea.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Christian Pulisic in contention for Chelsea vs Brighton

Frank Lampard has confirmed Christian Pulisic is in contention for Chelsea's opening Premier League game of the season against Brighton on Monday night.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard delivers transfer update on Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy

Frank Lampard refused to comment on Chelsea's reported interest in Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard delivers Chelsea team news ahead of Brighton opener

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of the Premier League opener away to Brighton on Monday.

Matt Debono

Chelsea yet to make Fikayo Tomori decision amid Everton interest

Chelsea are yet to make a decision on whether they will allow defender Fikayo Tomori to head out on loan for the 2020/21 campaign.

Matt Debono

Gary Neville reveals why he thinks Roman Abramovich has invested into Chelsea squad this summer

Gary Neville has revealed why he thinks owner Roman Abramovich is investing into Frank Lampard's Chelsea squad this summer.

Matt Debono

Danny Drinkwater opens up on three-year spell at Chelsea which hasn't worked out

Danny Drinkwater has opened up on his time at Chelsea which hasn't worked out following his move from Leicester City back in 2017.

Matt Debono

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard praised after 'shrewd business' signing defender Thiago Silva

Chelsea have been praised for signing Thiago Silva on a free transfer this summer after he left Paris Saint-Germain.

Matt Debono

How Kai Havertz played his part in completing his summer transfer to Chelsea

Kai Havertz recently completed his move to Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen after weeks of negotiations.

Matt Debono

2020/21 confirmed Chelsea squad numbers in full

Chelsea have confirmed their squad numbers for the upcoming 2020/21 campaign.

Matt Debono