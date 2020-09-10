Michy Batshuayi has completed his move to Crystal Palace which will see him spend the season on loan with the Eagles.

The 26-year-old spent the second half of the 2018/19 season at Selhurst Park and re-joins the club where he netted six times in 13 appearances in all competitions.

Prior to Batshuayi heading to Selhurst Park for the rest of the season, he pens a new one-year contract at Chelsea, and his loan deal includes an option-to-buy clause next summer.

On re-joining Crystal Palace, Batshuayi said: "I feel like I’m home now, so it’s good. But I need to do a good season here, to work a lot with my teammates and I want to do my best here.

"It’s not my first time here. I know the teammates, I know the gaffer, I know how the club works here. For me, it’s the best decision.

"I'm happy, the coach is happy, my teammates are happy. Let's get to work."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube