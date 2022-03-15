Middlesbrough have blasted Chelsea for their 'bizarre and without any merit' request to play the FA Cup quarter final tie on Saturday evening at the Riverside Stadium behind closed doors.

Chelsea asked the FA to consider playing the game without fans after the Government rejected their request to sell tickets to their supporters.

They had received an allocation of over 4,500, but only sold several hundred prior to the sanctions being imposed on owner Roman Abramovich, leaving Chelsea to operate under a special licence.

That licence included the banning of selling match tickets, and Chelsea requested the game to be played behind closed doors due to 'matters of sporting integrity'.

They said in a statement: "It is important for the competition that the match against Middlesbrough goes ahead, however it is with extreme reluctance that we are asking the FA board to direct that the game be played behind closed doors for matters of sporting integrity. Chelsea FC recognises that such an outcome would have a huge impact on Middlesbrough and its supporters, as well as our own fans who have already bought the limited number of tickets that were sold before the licence was imposed, but we believe this is the fairest way of proceeding in the current circumstances."

The FA will review the decision on Wednesday, however it has faced heavy backlash from Middlesbrough who have slammed the statement as 'bizarre and without any merit', as well as stating it's 'ironic' of Chelsea to ask for something based off of 'sporting integrity'.

A club statement read: "We are aware of Chelsea's request to have Saturday's Emirates FA Cup sixth round tie played behind closed doors and find their suggestion both bizarre and without any merit whatsoever.

"All concerned are well aware of the reasons Chelsea have been sanctioned and that this has nothing to do with Middlesbrough Football Club.

"To suggest as result that MFC and our fans should be penalised is not only grossly unfair but without any foundation.

"Given the reasons for these sanctions, for Chelsea to seek to invoke sporting "integrity" as reason for the game being played behind closed doors is ironic in the extreme.

"We currently await formal notification from the FA of the next steps but rest assured MFC will resist Chelsea's actions in the strongest terms."

Chairman Steve Gibson also was quick to slam their opposition and wants the request to be kicked out, as well as Bruce Buck, Chelsea chairman, who he indicates was in charge of the decision.

Gibson told the Telegraph: "The words 'sporting integrity' and Chelsea don't belong in the same sentence. For 19 years, money has fuelled the success of Chelsea Football Club.

"Our fans, our club, our players and our manager have done nothing wrong. If Chelsea were to succeed, and the game be played behind closed doors, does that mean all the Premier League games have to be played behind closed doors? And all the Champions League games?

"And for what reason? Because of their owner, all the rest of us have to suffer.

"This has to be kicked out and Bruce Buck should be kicked out.”

The Government were quick to condemn the 'threatening' statement, while the Chelsea Supporters' Trust asked for the Club to withdraw the request immediately.

