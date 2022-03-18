Skip to main content
Middlesbrough Boss Chris Wilder Shares Thoughts on Chelsea and Their Upcoming Takeover

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has shared his thoughts on Chelsea and their upcoming takeover as they prepare to battle in the FA Cup quarter-finals. 

The Blues will travel to the Riverside Stadium to face Boro on Saturday evening, with Thomas Tuchel's side competing in the last eight for the third consecutive season. 

Wilder's Championship outfit have beaten the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on their way to the quarter-finals. 

imago1010628994h

Speaking to the media ahead of the tie, via the Yorkshire Post, he commented on Chelsea and the situation surrounding their upcoming takeover.

"Somebody comes into your football club, invests hundreds of millions of pounds and turns it into - it had history before - what it has turned into, serial trophy-winning teams, world-class managers, world-class players, world-class infrastructure, a women's team that wins everything, and youth team and an academy that's the best in the country, that wins the Youth Cup.

"It will go up for sale and it will be bought by a billionaire, who will possibly invest more money into it, they'll possibly invest in the stadium, invest in the facilities, so I don't think there's, in the football world, an incredible amount of sympathy over what's happening, really, and I don't think Chelsea supporters would expect that as well.

"It will be a sort period before the takeover and Chelsea will go again and they'll go on from strength to strength."

imago0152699627h

Chelsea have had to beat Chesterfield, Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town on their road to the last eight.

Saturday's match will be the first time they have played Boro since 2017, when the latter were last competing in the Premier League.

imago1010082534h
