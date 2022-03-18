Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | FA Cup

Chelsea face Middlesbrough in the FA Cup quarter final on Saturday evening.

Thomas Tuchel's side head to the Riverside after qualifying for the quarter final stage of the Champions League, where they will face Real Madrid.

Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta's goals saw them overcome LOSC Lille 2-1 on the night and 4-1 on aggregate to progress.

Now, they will be looking to reach the semi finals of the FA Cup with victory against Middlesbrough.

imago1009932189h

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kick-off gets underway at 17:15 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 13:15 EST

Pacific time: 10:15 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcast on BBC One as well as available to view on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

US customers can view the FA Cup clash on ESPN+.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009034652h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Middlesbrough vs Chelsea | FA Cup

By Nick Emms23 minutes ago
imago1010300931h (1)
Match Coverage

Preview: Middlesbrough vs Chelsea | FA Cup

By Rob Calcutt23 minutes ago
imago1010564172h
News

Group of Chelsea Fans Submit Bid for Club Amid Upcoming Deadline

By Rob Calcutt40 minutes ago
imago1010479562h
News

Clearlake Capital Join Todd Boehly Consortium in Bid to Purchase Chelsea Ahead of Raine Group Deadline

By Nick Emms49 minutes ago
imago0152699627h
News

Newcastle United Owners PIF 'Dubious' Over Potential Saudi Takeover at Chelsea

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010482573h (1)
News

Three 'Big Bidders' for Chelsea Have Not Yet Submitted Offers

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010479509h
News

C&P Sports Group and Hana Financial Group Preparing Bid to Buy Chelsea

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010479509h
News

'Have to Respect' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on Chelsea Fans Being Unable to Attend Upcoming Games

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago