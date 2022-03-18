Middlesbrough vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | FA Cup

Chelsea face Middlesbrough in the FA Cup quarter final on Saturday evening.

Thomas Tuchel's side head to the Riverside after qualifying for the quarter final stage of the Champions League, where they will face Real Madrid.

Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta's goals saw them overcome LOSC Lille 2-1 on the night and 4-1 on aggregate to progress.

Now, they will be looking to reach the semi finals of the FA Cup with victory against Middlesbrough.

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 17:15 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 13:15 EST

Pacific time: 10:15 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcast on BBC One as well as available to view on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

US customers can view the FA Cup clash on ESPN+.

