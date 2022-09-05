Skip to main content

Midfielder Cesare Casadei Scores On Chelsea U21s Debut

New Chelsea arrival Cesare Casadeo scored on his Premier League 2 debut on Saturday.

The game saw Chelsea come out as 2-0 winners at Everton in a lunchtime under-21s game.

Cesare Casadei, who arrived from Inter Milan last month for a reported fee of £13.50 million, started the game and was found onrushing when he stroked the ball in for a goal in his first match in the colour of the Blues. 

The goal came in the 48th minute and the other score came just two minutes prior. The 19-year-old was eventually replaced by Jimi Tauriainen in the 79th minute. He played on the left-hand side of the midfield pivot in the 4-2-3-1 formation.

Cesare Casadei of Inter Milan

Chelsea currently sit in sixth place on seven points in PL2 - Division 1 having played five games. The team have lost to London rivals Arsenal and Fulham and have drawn to Manchester City.

Casadei played 40 games for Inter Milan's youth side last term, however, he did not make a single professional appearance. Therefore, this raised eyebrows about the transfer fee the west London club paid for him.

He has also got ten caps for the Italian U19 national team, with three goals. The central midfielder has taken the number 46 shirt at Stamford Bridge.

Read the full report of the game here on the Chelsea website.

