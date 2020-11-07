SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz breaks silence after testing positive for coronavirus

Matt Debono

Kai Havertz has spoken for the first time since he tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week. 

The Chelsea midfielder tested positive prior to the Blues' 3-0 win against Rennes in the Champions League on Wednesday, and therefore sat out of the victory. 

Havertz is currently in self-isolation at home, but tweeted for the first time on Saturday morning. 

"Thank you for all the messages. Time to focus on recovery and getting back on the pitch soon," Havertz said on Twitter. 

fbl-eng-pr-burnley-chelsea-5
Photo by OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The 21-year-old's involvement with Germany during the international break is still unclear, with Frank Lampard stating that Havertz will need to test negative before any decision is made. 

"I don't know that, we have to wait until he's symptom free first of all, and then when he takes his test, because we'll have to try for him to return a negative test. So at the minute it's not decided, it's not clear."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

I wanted to become a Chelsea legend, admits Willian after leaving club on free transfer

Willian says it was difficult leaving Chelsea this summer after he joined London rivals Arsenal.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Fikayo Tomori still has a future at Chelsea

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard insists defender Fikayo Tomori still has a future at the club after he turned down a move away from the club in the summer.

Matt Debono

Who will take take Chelsea's penalties against Sheffield United - Timo Werner or Jorginho?

Frank Lampard has a decision to make ahead of Chelsea's match against Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Matt Debono

Former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard tests positive for Covid-19

Real Madrid have confirmed that former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has tested positive for coronavirus.

Matt Debono

Chelsea vs Sheffield United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea will be looking to win their fourth consecutive game in all competitions when they face Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Sheffield United | Premier League

Chelsea face Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday 7 November and it will be refereed by Jonathan Moss at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Comment: Can Chelsea’s new defensive signings propel Frank Lampard’s men to a title challenge this season?

Wednesday night's 3-0 win versus Rennes at Stamford Bridge marked the first time Chelsea have kept five consecutive clean sheets since October 2010.

Reuben Rosso

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Sheffield United | Premier League

Chelsea host Sheffield United on Saturday evening in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

Ben Davies

Preview: Chelsea vs Sheffield United | Premier League

Chelsea welcome Sheffield United to Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening in the Premier League looking to continue their unbeaten run and pick up another three points.

Ben Davies

Christian Pulisic to miss Chelsea's clash against Sheffield United

Frank Lampard confirmed Christian Pulisic will miss Chelsea's clash against Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono