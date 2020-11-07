Kai Havertz has spoken for the first time since he tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.

The Chelsea midfielder tested positive prior to the Blues' 3-0 win against Rennes in the Champions League on Wednesday, and therefore sat out of the victory.

Havertz is currently in self-isolation at home, but tweeted for the first time on Saturday morning.

"Thank you for all the messages. Time to focus on recovery and getting back on the pitch soon," Havertz said on Twitter.

Photo by OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The 21-year-old's involvement with Germany during the international break is still unclear, with Frank Lampard stating that Havertz will need to test negative before any decision is made.

"I don't know that, we have to wait until he's symptom free first of all, and then when he takes his test, because we'll have to try for him to return a negative test. So at the minute it's not decided, it's not clear."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube