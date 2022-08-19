Mike Dean Admits ‘Disappointing’ Decision in the Chelsea vs Tottenham Game

Mike Dean has admitted that Cristian Romero should've been sent off against Chelsea for pulling Marc Cucurella's hair.

Despite it being nearly a week since it happened, the Chelsea vs Tottenham game is still the talk of the town.

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte are set to receive a touchline ban and fine for their actions after the final whistle.

However, none of this would've happened if Cristian Romero had been rightfully sent off for pulling Marc Cucurella's hair moments before Spurs' last-minute equaliser.

When watching the game, it looked pretty clear that Mike Dean, who was on VAR, was going to send Anthony Taylor over to the monitor to review the incident and send Romer off

IMAGO / Sportimage

Unfortunately, that didn't happen and the game resumed, with Harry Kane rescuing a point for Conte's side seconds later.

The referees have faced a lot of backlash after this decision, so much so that Dean is not on VAR duty for the upcoming game week.

Speaking in his Daily Mail column, the VAR referee said that he made a mistake not advising Taylor to review the hair pull.

"No referee wants to be driving home from a game knowing they should have made a different call. Sometimes in hindsight, you realise you could have acted differently.

"For the second goal by Harry Kane, I asked referee Anthony Taylor to wait while I looked at the incident involving Tottenham's Cristian Romero and Chelsea's Marc Cucurella.

IMAGO / PA Images

"I could not award a free-kick as VAR, but I could recommend to Taylor that he visit the referee review area to consider a possible red card. In the few seconds I had to study Romero pulling Cucurella's hair, I didn't deem it a violent act.

"I've since studied the footage, spoken to other referees and, upon reflection, I should have asked Taylor to visit his pitch-side monitor to take a look for himself. The referee on field always has the final say.

"It goes to show that no matter how experienced you are, and I've spent more than two decades as a Premier League official, you are always learning.

"It's disappointing for me as this was one incident in an otherwise very good weekend from our officials."

