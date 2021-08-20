Mikel Arteta: Arsenal Expecting Tough Encounter vs Tuchel's Chelsea

Mikel Arteta knows Arsenal will face a tough Chelsea side in the Premier League when the two sides meet at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel's side will be looking to make it two wins from two from their opening two league matches of the 2021/22 campaign following a 3-0 win on the opening day against Crystal Palace.

For Arsenal, they will be keen to bounce back in front of their home crowd after a dismal 2-0 defeat to Brentford in their first match.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Arsenal already know what to expect from the Blues, insists Arteta, and wants his side to focus on themselves ahead of the London derby.

What Mikel Arteta said

"Well, from Chelsea I expect what they’ve done over the last few years," Arteta told the media in his pre-match press conference on Friday morning.

"They’re a top team full of world class players, with a great manager and they are the Champions of Europe. We expect a really competitive match. It’s what I expect about our team.

Chelsea FC

"Our fans they’re going to be supporting the team right from the beginning because they’ve been missed so much. We’re going to go there to win a football match."

Lukaku is expected to make his second debut for Chelsea against the Gunners, and Arteta has a plan to stop the Belgian.

He added: "I don’t know if he’s going to play. We have a plan to stop what Chelsea do and a plan to do what we have to do to win the game."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube