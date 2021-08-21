August 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Mikel Arteta Delivers 'Uncertain' Arsenal Team News to Face Chelsea

A boost for the Blues.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea have been handed a boost as Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta delivered some 'uncertain' team news regarding his side's clash with the Blues at the Emirates on Sunday.

The north Londoners are looking for their first win of the season following a 2-0 opening day defeat at Brentford.

As per football.london, Arteta delivered his team news ahead of the match.

sipa_34570325

The Gunners boss said: "Still very uncertain. I cannot give you any answer today because I don’t know. I don’t know if they’re going to be able to train in a few hours, if they’re going to be able to compete at the weekend. I don’t know."

The news follows rumours that Arsenal would be without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette for the visit of the Blues.

Thomas Tuchel also delivered his team news ahead of the clash at the Emirates.

The German said: "Christian (Pulisic) is unfortunately easy to explain, he had a positive test and needs to follow the protocols so he was not in training and not available for the game.

Hakim (Ziyech) and N’Golo (Kante) are in training and did everything until yesterday to be in training today, and had no problems. We need another more physical and intense training session with them and the team to decide after the training session at 11. It seems very positive that both can be in the squad for Sunday."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

zouma tuchel
News

Report: Kurt Zouma Latest / Most Likely to Leave Chelsea This Summer, Tottenham Interest & Jules Kounde Deal

pjimage (5)
News

Edouard Mendy Praises Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Ahead of Arsenal Clash

1002636174
News

Mikel Arteta Delivers 'Uncertain' Arsenal Team News to Face Chelsea

pjimage (10)
News

Raul Jimenez Makes Petr Cech Admission Following Return to Wolverhampton Wanderers After Head Injury

sipa_33938039
News

Kai Havertz Admits 'Anything is Possible' Following Chelsea's Champions League Triumph

Havertz scores UCL final
News

Kai Havertz 'Happy' to Welcome Romelu Lukaku Back to Chelsea

Tuchel cover 1
News

Chelsea 'Not Currently Actively Chasing' Midfield Signing This Summer

589d1571-413b-41c7-9263-33f0ba7c94ea
News

Inter Milan Boss Simone Inzaghi Reveals What Romelu Lukaku Did to Seal Chelsea Move