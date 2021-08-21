Mikel Arteta Delivers 'Uncertain' Arsenal Team News to Face Chelsea

Chelsea have been handed a boost as Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta delivered some 'uncertain' team news regarding his side's clash with the Blues at the Emirates on Sunday.

The north Londoners are looking for their first win of the season following a 2-0 opening day defeat at Brentford.

As per football.london, Arteta delivered his team news ahead of the match.

The Gunners boss said: "Still very uncertain. I cannot give you any answer today because I don’t know. I don’t know if they’re going to be able to train in a few hours, if they’re going to be able to compete at the weekend. I don’t know."

The news follows rumours that Arsenal would be without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette for the visit of the Blues.

Thomas Tuchel also delivered his team news ahead of the clash at the Emirates.

The German said: "Christian (Pulisic) is unfortunately easy to explain, he had a positive test and needs to follow the protocols so he was not in training and not available for the game.

Hakim (Ziyech) and N’Golo (Kante) are in training and did everything until yesterday to be in training today, and had no problems. We need another more physical and intense training session with them and the team to decide after the training session at 11. It seems very positive that both can be in the squad for Sunday."

