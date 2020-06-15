Absolute Chelsea
Cesc Fabregas: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has 'much harder job' than Frank Lampard at Chelsea

Matt Debono

Former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas believes Frank Lampard has an easier job on his hands than Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. 

The duo have both returned to their former clubs and are in their rookie years of management.

Lampard arrived at Chelsea after just one year in management at Derby County, while Mikel Arteta went to Arsenal after many years as Pep Guardiola's no.2 at Manchester City.

They have both been under difficult circumstances this season with Lampard having to deal with a transfer ban; Arteta has had limited finances at his disposal.

Fabregas admitted Lampard has succeeded in his first season in the dugout at Stamford Bridge this season but believes Arteta has a harder job on his hands. 

"Chelsea took a gamble with Frank because it was only his second year as a main coach and he’s done very well," Fabregas told the Guardian. 

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-arsenal (5)
Chelsea are unbeaten against Arsenal this season [W1, D1].(Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

"With Mikel it’s a little bit of the same. He’s been with Pep [Guardiola] for three years, and I’m sure he’s like a master for any young coach that wants to start being a manager.

"I think he’s done well [so far] and I’m sure he’s brought back some values to the club that was needed.

"Obviously it’s a much harder job than Chelsea in terms of rebuilding the squad, and they are very young, and they had problems because [Arteta] started much further down the line than Chelsea, but I’m positive that they will pick up very soon and that next season could be the one for them."

Chelsea are currently fourth in the Premier League meanwhile the Gunners sit just inside the top half in ninth. 

----------

