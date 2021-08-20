Mikel Arteta: Arsenal Have Plan to Stop Chelsea & Romelu Lukaku

Arsenal have a plan in place to stop Chelsea and their new signing Romelu Lukaku on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea make the short trip across London to the Emirates hoping to make it two wins from two from their first couple of matches in the 2021/22 Premier League season.

Tuchel's side cruised past Crystal Palace, scoring three goals in the process, and that was without new signing Lukaku.

But he will play at the weekend, Tuchel confirmed on Friday afternoon, and Arsenal are wary of the Belgian forward and the rest of the Blues side.

However they have a plan for Tuchel's side's visit at the weekend which will be evident come kick off on Sunday.

What is Mikel Arteta's plan to stop Romelu Lukaku?

"I don’t know if he’s going to play," started the Arsenal boss on Friday morning. "We have a plan to stop what Chelsea do and a plan to do what we have to do to win the game."

Arteta is aware of the threat Chelsea will pose on Sunday and is keen to ensure his side are ready to the competitive fixture.

He added: "Well, from Chelsea I expect what they’ve done over the last few years. They’re a top team full of world class players, with a great manager and they are the Champions of Europe. We expect a really competitive match. It’s what I expect about our team. Our fans they’re going to be supporting the team right from the beginning because they’ve been missed so much. We’re going to go there to win a football match."

