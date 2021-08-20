August 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Mikel Arteta Reveals Arsenal's Plans to Stop Chelsea Forward Romelu Lukaku

Arsenal think they have a plan to stop Romelu Lukaku.
Author:
Publish date:

Arsenal have a plan in place to stop Chelsea and their new signing Romelu Lukaku on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea make the short trip across London to the Emirates hoping to make it two wins from two from their first couple of matches in the 2021/22 Premier League season.

Tuchel's side cruised past Crystal Palace, scoring three goals in the process, and that was without new signing Lukaku.

sipa_34578988

But he will play at the weekend, Tuchel confirmed on Friday afternoon, and Arsenal are wary of the Belgian forward and the rest of the Blues side.

However they have a plan for Tuchel's side's visit at the weekend which will be evident come kick off on Sunday. 

What is Mikel Arteta's plan to stop Romelu Lukaku?

"I don’t know if he’s going to play," started the Arsenal boss on Friday morning. "We have a plan to stop what Chelsea do and a plan to do what we have to do to win the game."

GettyImages-1234744763

Arteta is aware of the threat Chelsea will pose on Sunday and is keen to ensure his side are ready to the competitive fixture.

He added: "Well, from Chelsea I expect what they’ve done over the last few years. They’re a top team full of world class players, with a great manager and they are the Champions of Europe. We expect a really competitive match. It’s what I expect about our team. Our fans they’re going to be supporting the team right from the beginning because they’ve been missed so much. We’re going to go there to win a football match."

More Arsenal vs Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

1234745359
News

Mikel Arteta: Arsenal Have Plan to Stop Chelsea & Romelu Lukaku

sipa_34578908
News

Thomas Tuchel Hints at Potential New Role for Trevoh Chalobah in Chelsea Side Ahead of Arsenal Clash

D125C4FE-1634-49FE-9363-A5A5335A31A7
News

Thomas Tuchel Predicts 'Important' Season For Hakim Ziyech

Tuchel CHE
News

Thomas Tuchel Discusses His UEFA Coach of The Year Nomination

sipa_32840141
Match Coverage

Preview: Arsenal vs Chelsea | Premier League

sipa_34578988
News

Thomas Tuchel Provides Update on Trevoh Chalobah's Contract Situation at Chelsea

E9E4IV0WUAYQNhZ
News

Thomas Tuchel Jokes That Romelu Lukaku Will Bag 50-60 Goals Before Christmas For Chelsea

E9E4IV0WUAYQNhZ
News

Thomas Tuchel Hopes Romelu Lukaku Is the 'Missing Piece' for Chelsea