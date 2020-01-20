Mikel Arteta's already had an effect at Arsenal, says Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard has highlighted the effect Mikel Arteta has had on Arsenal since arriving at the club in December.

The Spaniard has already faced the Blues this season, which Lampard got the bragging rights from, but the Chelsea boss has praised the effect Arteta has had on the Gunners.

Speaking ahead of the London derby, on his counterpart Lampard said: "Similar, I think his effect was pretty sudden, I felt it when we played him in small tactical changes and maybe an energy boost that can come with a change of manager.

"But I think from his side he wants more time. They're a good team, he is a good coach and he does deserve and will get time to get it right. Already he's had an effect and I'm under no illusions about how tough the game will be."

WATCH: Frank Lampard previews Arsenal clash.

Arsenal are ten points off of the Blues in fourth [currently in tenth], but Frank Lampard has refused to suggest that the Gunners and Tottenham have struggled this season and insists they can still get into the top-four come the end of the season.

"I wouldn’t say struggles, this Premier League is proving to be so competitive. There are other teams that are in and around that were fancied. Tottenham fancied to be in the top four, Arsenal fancied to be in the top four, they normally do contest it and they still can do. I wouldn’t say that anything is definite at this stage of the season.

"It is their problem, not mine," Lampard said. "What I do know when I come up against them is that they are a good team with good players who can hurt you. You have seen a bit of a change since Arteta came in with their performances and we felt that in the first 30 minutes of the Emirates particularly, so we must be on our guard and at our best."

Can Chelsea extend the gap over Arsenal and all but end the Gunners' chance of securing top-four come May?

