Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Loan Army
Match Coverage

MLS duo Inter Miami and New York City eye move for out-of-favour Chelsea winger Pedro

Thomas.Overend

MLS outfits Inter Miami and New York City FC have expressed their interest in a swoop for out-of-favour Chelsea winger Pedro.

The 32-year-old has been cast out by Frank Lampard, making only five Premier League appearances for the club this campaign. The Spaniard has played only once in the Premier League since the end of September.

He has played a key role for the Blues in previous campaigns, featuring in at least thirty-one league outings in the previous three seasons.

Sancho1
Chelsea are keeping heavy tabs on Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, with the 19-year-old valued at over £120 million.Getty Images

As per Goal, New York City FC and new MLS outfit Inter Miami are interested in taking Pedro to America. 

He currently has six months left on his contract, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Pedro would fill a Designated Icon slot if he were to move to the MLS – one of three international players permitted in each outfit. This was a rule created after the record transfer of Inter Miami owner David Beckham to LA Galaxy in 2007.

Premier League side Aston Villa have also been linked with a move for the 32-year-old. 

----------

WATCH: Chelsea have become front-runners to sign Dortmund's Jadon Sancho

----------

Pedro has also talked of a return to Barcelona, saying that he would ‘drop everything’ to ensure a return to the Catalan outfit.

If Barca call me, I'll drop everything," Pedro said.

"There was a moment in pre-season when we played against Barca that, after talking with the coach, I saw a chance, but the door closed quickly.

"At this point, I don't know what will happen to me, just that I'm contracted to Chelsea until the end of the season."

Pedro’s spell at Chelsea has been a decorated one - winning Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League titles during his time in west London.

Chelsea are going for bigger and better things with Pedro set to depart Stamford Bridge. Jadon Sancho is the obvious option for Frank Lampard and Chelsea, and with the departure of the Spaniard, it would free a wide role slot for Sancho to fill.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2010-2019: Chelsea's five biggest wins of the decade

Daniel Childs

In this decade Chelsea have racked up over 300 victories in competitive matches over land and sea, many of them leading to some glorious moments. It time to whittle down all those moments of jubilation to five of the most memorable, iconic and noteworthy.

Report: Chelsea emerge as front-runners for Dortmund's Jadon Sancho ahead of Man Utd and Liverpool

Matt Debono

Chelsea's pursuit of Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho is continuing with the prospect of a return to London attracting the 19-year-old to a move to Stamford Bridge.

Confirmed Officials: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea | Premier League

Matt Debono

Brighton and Hove Albion versus Chelsea in the Premier League will be refereed by Stuart Attwell at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Preview: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea | Premier League

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard's Chelsea side travel down to the south coast on New Years Day to face Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard: Tammy Abraham's first goal for Chelsea vs. big six opponent will help him develop

Matt Debono

Tammy Abraham bagged a last-gasp winner at the Emirates to hand Chelsea all three points against Arsenal in the Premier League, and head coach Frank Lampard believes it will only help him going forward.

Frank Lampard reveals hopes of Tariq Lamptey signing new Chelsea deal

Matt Debono

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has remained coy on youngster Tariq Lamptey's future at the club.

Frank Lampard reveals he was unhappy at Chelsea's 'quiet dressing room' in recent defeats

Matt Debono

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has admitted that his side have been fairly criticised and questioned following recent results.

Report: Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea - Jorginho and Tammy Abraham secure late-finish to bag win for Blues

Matt Debono

Tammy Abraham completed the late turnaround for Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium as Frank Lampard's side edged past the Gunners in the Premier League.

Preview: Arsenal vs Chelsea | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea travel to north London for the second time in a week to face Arsenal in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard criticises Chelsea's quality and bravery on the ball after another home defeat

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard admitted his frustration after the Blues suffered another defeat at home in the Premier League.