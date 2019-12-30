MLS duo Inter Miami and New York City eye move for out-of-favour Chelsea winger Pedro

MLS outfits Inter Miami and New York City FC have expressed their interest in a swoop for out-of-favour Chelsea winger Pedro.

The 32-year-old has been cast out by Frank Lampard, making only five Premier League appearances for the club this campaign. The Spaniard has played only once in the Premier League since the end of September.

He has played a key role for the Blues in previous campaigns, featuring in at least thirty-one league outings in the previous three seasons.

Chelsea are keeping heavy tabs on Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, with the 19-year-old valued at over £120 million. Getty Images

As per Goal, New York City FC and new MLS outfit Inter Miami are interested in taking Pedro to America.

He currently has six months left on his contract, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Pedro would fill a Designated Icon slot if he were to move to the MLS – one of three international players permitted in each outfit. This was a rule created after the record transfer of Inter Miami owner David Beckham to LA Galaxy in 2007.

Premier League side Aston Villa have also been linked with a move for the 32-year-old.

Pedro has also talked of a return to Barcelona, saying that he would ‘drop everything’ to ensure a return to the Catalan outfit.

If Barca call me, I'll drop everything," Pedro said.

"There was a moment in pre-season when we played against Barca that, after talking with the coach, I saw a chance, but the door closed quickly.

"At this point, I don't know what will happen to me, just that I'm contracted to Chelsea until the end of the season."

Pedro’s spell at Chelsea has been a decorated one - winning Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League titles during his time in west London.

Chelsea are going for bigger and better things with Pedro set to depart Stamford Bridge. Jadon Sancho is the obvious option for Frank Lampard and Chelsea, and with the departure of the Spaniard, it would free a wide role slot for Sancho to fill.

