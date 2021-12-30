Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
'Mo Salah Would Definitely Be Up There' - Chelsea's Mason Mount Names His Premier League Player of 2021

Author:

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has revealed his Premier League player of 2021, naming no other than Liverpool forward Mohammed Salah, who many have been naming the most in form player in the world at the moment.

The Egyptian international finished seventh in the 2021 Ballon d'Or behind the likes of Chelsea's Jorginho and N'Golo Kante.

Salah has scored a total of 22 goals in 24 games so far this season and should he remain injury-free, he could well be on track to have his most successful scoring season since 2017/18 when he managed 44 goals in 52 games.

imago1008769623h

In an interview with Amazon Prime Video Sport, Mason Mount revealed his admiration for Liverpool forward Mo Salah, following his successful season with Jurgen Klopp's side.

Read More

"There's a few I think that you could put out there, but I think at the moment the amount of goals he's scoring, the assists that he's getting, I think Mo Salah would definitely be up there," said the 22-year-old.

"Big, big player, turns up in the big games and scores big goals and I think as a player you want to be able to do that and he's setting the bar very, very high at the moment so I think, yeh, he definitely would be up there."

imago1005590676h

Chelsea face Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, as the race to close the gap with Manchester City at the top of the table continues.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1005690062h
