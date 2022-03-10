Mobile network company Three have announced they have 'temporarily suspended' their sponsorship with Chelsea amid the sanctions imposed on Roman Abramovich.

The Blues have had the company as their shirt sponsor on all kits since the beginning of the 20/21 season.

However as a result of owner Abramovich being sanctioned by the UK Government, the company have decided to suspend their deal with the World and European Champions.

According to Rob Harris, Three released a statement regarding their position with the club as Chelsea look set to adapt to life amid the sanctions.

"In light of the government's recently announced sanctions, we have requested Chelsea Football Club temporarily suspend our sponsorship of the club, including the removal of our brand from shirts and around the stadium until further notice.

"We recognise that this decision will impact the many Chelsea fans who follow their team passionately. However, we feel that given the circumstances, and the Government sanction that is in place, it is the right thing to do."

These actions are set to take place with immediate effect, with Sam Cunningham reporting they want their logo removed from Chelsea kits ahead of their game against Norwich City on Thursday night.

IMAGO / Sportimage

As a result of the sanctions imposed, the UK Government released a statement regarding the future of the club as they said: "Given the significant impact that today’s sanctions would have on Chelsea football club and the potential knock on effects of this, the Government has this morning published a licence which authorises a number of football-related activities to continue at Chelsea.

"This includes permissions for the club to continue playing matches and other football related activity which will in turn protect the Premier League, the wider football pyramid, loyal fans and other clubs. This licence will only allow certain explicitly named actions to ensure the designated individual is not able to circumvent UK sanctions. The licence will be kept under constant review and we will work closely with the football authorities."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube