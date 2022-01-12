Mohamed Salah Reflects on 'Bad Advice' Following 2014 Chelsea Transfer

Mohamed Salah has gone onto become one of the best footballers in the world, currently at Liverpool, but he didn't appear to be on that pathway until he left Chelsea.

Salah joined Chelsea in January 2014 from FC Basel, rejecting a move to Anfield, to link up with Jose Mourinho at Stamford Bridge.

But his time in west London didn't work out. He left the following January to Fiorentina on loan for the remainder of the 2014/15 season, before making a season-long loan switch to AS Roma in that summer.

After a successful season in Rome, the Egyptian King joined Roma on a permanent deal for £13.5 million. A year on, his success in Italy saw him return to England but to Liverpool on a £37.5 million transfer.

The rest is history for Salah who has lit up England's top flight. Chelsea's loss is Liverpool's gain. 19 appearances and two goals in a Blues shirt, has converted into 229 appearances so far for the Reds which has resulted in the winger netting 148 times and providing 56 assists.

Salah wouldn't be in the position he is today without leaving Chelsea. It was a bold and brave move to move to Chelsea, but also to leave.

He reflected on the switch to the capital and admitted to GQ Magazine that it wasn't his wisest in hindsight.

“When I look back, (I had) bad advice with the situation,” said the 29-year-old.

Salah felt he had no choice but to leave west London to get back to his confidence ways, which he really found in Rome.

He added: "It was so tough for me, mentally. I couldn’t handle the pressure I had from the media, coming from outside. I was not playing that much. I felt, ‘No, I need to go'."

The now Liverpool star proved himself out on loan. He got his big move in the early stages of his career, but he had to reset. The loan spell reinvigorated him, he trusted his ability. Now he and Liverpool are reaping the rewards.

“You have two choices: to tell the people that they are right to put you on the bench, or to prove them wrong,” continued Salah.

“I needed to prove them wrong.”

And so he did. History is history, and Salah will continue onto create more history and break more records. His future at Liverpool may be unclear as contract talks continue, but what is clear is that he is now one of the best in the world.

