Moment Captured Where Chelsea Star Jorginho 'Ruined' American Fan's Two Christian Pulisic Shirts

The Italian European Championship winner was seen signing shirts, but didn't look at what shirt he was signing.

Twitter user Justin was lined up outside Chelsea's training session trying to get his two shirts signed by US National Team ace Pulisic.

The fan was greeted by Jorginho, who upon seeing the shirts lining the top of the fence, signed them both and moved along. According to Justin, he was too shocked to say anything to the midfielder at the time.

To make things worse, not only are the two shirts specifically Pulisic shirts, but they are for teams that Jorginho has no affiliation to: Borussia Dortmund and the US National Team. Justin claims in the tweet that the 30-year-old has 'ruined' his two shirts and he's 'very disappointed'.

In the comments, the unfortunate fan posted a video of the incident with no sound, where the Chelsea player can be seen hardly looking at what he was signing.

Alongside many comments tagging Pulisic's account to help the fan out, many were quick to offer their condolences for the shirts.

One commenter added, "Bro this is awful and funny at same time. Love ya bud. It sucks but his aloofness did make me laugh."

Many simply sent laughing emojis at the awkward situation.

The 23-year-old is yet to reply publicly to the calls for him to help his fan out with new, and correctly signed, shirts.

