Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Real Madrid have reacted to Eden Hazard 'joking' with Chelsea players after Champions League exit

Author:
Publish date:

Real Madrid are monumentally angered at Eden Hazard after he was pictured laughing and joking with Chelsea players following their Champions League elimination. 

The 30-year-old proved to be of little impact, a highlight of his sad decline in Spain, as Chelsea progressed into the Champions League after a 3-1 aggregate win.

Hazard returned to west London for the first time since he left the club in 2019 for Real, but was of little use which saw Zinedine Zidane bring him off in the 88th minute as they suffered a 2-0 defeat in the second leg. 

After the game, Chelsea were jubilant; Real Madrid had contrasting emotions. But Hazard was pictured laughing and joking with Blues duo Edouard Mendy and Kurt Zouma. 

And as per ESPN, it has generated 'monumental anger' at Real, with a club source stating, "Eden has enough experience to not have that attitude when the cameras are on him."

E0pyOmZWEAQvCfs

However the same source 'believes that everything will be settled by giving Hazard a "slap on the wrist'. 

It was claimed in Spain that Real placed Hazard on the transfer market following his actions in west London on Wednesday.

What Zinedine Zidane said after Real Madrid's defeat to Chelsea

“They were superior, they deserved to win," said Zidane. "They were more effective over the course of the match, they had a lot of chances too.

"Over the course of the two matches, they deserve the qualification. These are matches of a very high level, [and] we missed something tonight. It is not about organisation, even though in the duels it was difficult."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

1002504100
News

'Monumental anger' at Real Madrid towards Eden Hazard joking with Chelsea players

1002503371
News

Tuchel: Champions League job not done yet for Chelsea

E0qOgg5XMAE6kNq
News

Inside the Chelsea dressing room after Thomas Tuchel's side booked Champions League final spot

1002504126
News

Watch: Thomas Tuchel celebrates with Chelsea fans outside Stamford Bridge after reaching Champions League final

E0pdn8iX0AMJoOE
Opinions

Comment: Chelsea's youth will carry them for years

1002504098
Transfer News

Eden Hazard 'transfer listed' after Real Madrid's Champions League exit to Chelsea

1002504128
News

Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on influential Chelsea team after Real Madrid win

1002504100
News

What Eden Hazard did after Chelsea knocked Real Madrid out of Champions League