'Monumental anger' at Real Madrid towards Eden Hazard joking with Chelsea players

Real Madrid are monumentally angered at Eden Hazard after he was pictured laughing and joking with Chelsea players following their Champions League elimination.

The 30-year-old proved to be of little impact, a highlight of his sad decline in Spain, as Chelsea progressed into the Champions League after a 3-1 aggregate win.

Hazard returned to west London for the first time since he left the club in 2019 for Real, but was of little use which saw Zinedine Zidane bring him off in the 88th minute as they suffered a 2-0 defeat in the second leg.

After the game, Chelsea were jubilant; Real Madrid had contrasting emotions. But Hazard was pictured laughing and joking with Blues duo Edouard Mendy and Kurt Zouma.

And as per ESPN, it has generated 'monumental anger' at Real, with a club source stating, "Eden has enough experience to not have that attitude when the cameras are on him."

However the same source 'believes that everything will be settled by giving Hazard a "slap on the wrist'.

It was claimed in Spain that Real placed Hazard on the transfer market following his actions in west London on Wednesday.

What Zinedine Zidane said after Real Madrid's defeat to Chelsea

“They were superior, they deserved to win," said Zidane. "They were more effective over the course of the match, they had a lot of chances too.

"Over the course of the two matches, they deserve the qualification. These are matches of a very high level, [and] we missed something tonight. It is not about organisation, even though in the duels it was difficult."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube