'More a Midfield Position' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Surprising Admission Regarding the Position of Wing-Backs James & Chilwell

Thomas Tuchel has labelled his wing-backs as midfielders rather than defenders in his latest press conference ahead of Chelsea's Champions League clash with Malmo on Tuesday.

The Blues' defenders have both been in fine form this season, scoring several goals as Chelsea sit top of the Premier League table.

Speaking ahead of his side's clash with Malmo in the Champions League, Tuchel labelled his player's as 'midfielders' rather than defenders.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Tuchel said: "I think the statistic (goals scored) will look a bit different if you interpret the wing-backs more as midfielders. If you play in a back three it is not really a full-back position, more a midfield position. I would not call them defenders.

"They have to defend in some moments and like defenders, they are more free to attack and have a shorter way to the opponents box than as full-backs. It is necessary that they are included and we bring them to the box at the end of our attacks to increase the goal threat."

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

James bagged a brace against Newcastle United on the weekend, helping his side on the way to a 3-0 victory.

Chilwell, on the other hand, failed to score but had registered three goals in four matches in the previous games and has reflected on his impressive form.

"When I do score it is a nice feeling and thankfully last month I was able to help the team with a few goals." he said.

