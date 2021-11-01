Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    'More a Midfield Position' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Surprising Admission Regarding the Position of Wing-Backs James & Chilwell

    Author:

    Thomas Tuchel has labelled his wing-backs as midfielders rather than defenders in his latest press conference ahead of Chelsea's Champions League clash with Malmo on Tuesday.

    The Blues' defenders have both been in fine form this season, scoring several goals as Chelsea sit top of the Premier League table.

    Speaking ahead of his side's clash with Malmo in the Champions League, Tuchel labelled his player's as 'midfielders' rather than defenders.

    sipa_35836343

    Tuchel said: "I think the statistic (goals scored) will look a bit different if you interpret the wing-backs more as midfielders. If you play in a back three it is not really a full-back position, more a midfield position. I would not call them defenders.

    "They have to defend in some moments and like defenders, they are more free to attack and have a shorter way to the opponents box than as full-backs. It is necessary that they are included and we bring them to the box at the end of our attacks to increase the goal threat."

    Read More

    sipa_35707158

    James bagged a brace against Newcastle United on the weekend, helping his side on the way to a 3-0 victory.

    Chilwell, on the other hand, failed to score but had registered three goals in four matches in the previous games and has reflected on his impressive form.

    "When I do score it is a nice feeling and thankfully last month I was able to help the team with a few goals." he said.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35834669
    News

    'More a Midfield Position' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Surprising Admission Regarding the Position of Wing-Backs James & Chilwell

    45 seconds ago
    Kante
    News

    N'Golo Kante is Not Part of the Chelsea Travelling Squad for Malmö Clash

    15 minutes ago
    sipa_35774695
    News

    'We Want As Many Goals As Possible' - Chilwell On Recent Chelsea Form

    20 minutes ago
    sipa_35836541
    News

    Confirmed: The Chelsea Squad Travelling to Sweden Ahead of Malmö Clash

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_35834539
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Pleased With Chelsea's Approach Despite 'Favourites' Tag in Recent Weeks

    40 minutes ago
    sipa_35836302
    Match Coverage

    Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Malmo: Azpilicueta Returns as Hudson-Odoi Retains Attacking Spot

    36 minutes ago
    sipa_35707158
    News

    Ben Chilwell Over the Moon With Goalscoring Record

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35836541
    News

    Tuchel Breaks Down Chelsea's System When Addressing Their Goalscoring Versatility

    1 hour ago