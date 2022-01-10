'More Confident' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Saul Niguez Chelsea Admission

Saul Niguez has earned more praise from Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel who believes he is growing in confidence as his time in England extends.

The 27-year-old's performances have significantly improved as he totals 13 appearances for the Blues in all competitions so far this term since making the loan switch from Atletico Madrid.

He found it difficult to adapt to English football in the early stages, but Tuchel and his teammates have continued to show faith in the Spaniard and the rewards are starting to be reaped.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Saul featured against Wolves and Brentford in December, impressing in both, before shining against Tottenham Hotspur last week in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, to the pleasure of Tuchel.

"Yeah he is, he is," replied Tuchel to if Saul is showing that he's starting to settle to life in the capital. "He is happier and freer in training, I see it every day. He played better when he came on against Wolverhampton, he already had a good impact so he is stepping up and stepping out.

"I was so happy when I saw him on the sideline for the second goal in the 2-2 draw with Liverpool, he was totally committed and it was very impressive to see him like this.

IMAGO / PA Images

"So, it is an important moment for him and I have the feeling he digested the experiences in the beginning where maybe he didn’t expect it like this. He is not the first player to struggle from the switch, what he does is good because he is open and fully focussed, totally committed to the team.

"So I am very happy with his performance. Today was a huge step for him."

Chelsea beat Chesterfield 5-1 in the FA Cup third round on Saturday. Saul started in midfield alongside Mateo Kovacic on a comfortable evening for the Blues against the non-league outfit.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Tuchel thinks Saul is starting to get to grips with the English style and culture which has allowed him to become more confident and make a bigger impact when he does play.

"I think so and I hope so (being close to rhythm of English football)," admitted Tuchel. "He is more confident and in better shape. A huge step forward was the performance against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup.

"The adaptation has gone further and you can see he is more open, understands more, and has had much more impact than at the beginning of the season."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube