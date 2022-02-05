Skip to main content
'More or Less an Own Goal' - Arno Michels Gives Verdict on Chelsea Performance Against Plymouth

Chelsea first team coach Arno Michels gave his verdict on his side's performance as he was tasked with being in the dugout in Thomas Tuchel's absence.

The Blues manager tested positive for Covid-19 and therefore was not available at the match. In his place stood first team coach Arno Michels.

Chelsea hosted Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge in a tough tie that ended 2-1 in the home side's favour.

imago1009556519h

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Michels was asked whether he was in contact with Tuchel throughout the game.

"We stayed in touch with him (Thomas Tuchel) the whole game," he said, as quoted by football.london. "He was involved in the preparation and everything was clear what we wanted to do. We stayed in touch the whole time.

Read More

The stand-in manager then went on to analyse his side's performance on the day against a tough Plymouth Argyle side.

"We had 60 minutes where it could've been 3-1. We were a little unlucky with the crossbar and we scored, more or less, an own goal.

imago1009563636h

"That gave us some difficulty but the most important thing in the FA Cup is to go through and that's what we did."

The Blues originally went behind in the eighth minute, before pulling it back to win 2-1 after a total of 106 minutes.

With 41 shots on goal, 72% possession and 20 corners throughout the duration of the game, many Chelsea fans believed their side should have put more away, but Plymouth's defensive structure is the reason they weren't able to.

